I was born on my mother’s 29th birthday, one month before Gen. Dwight David “Ike” Eisenhower won the first New Hampshire presidential primary in 1952.
“I like Ike” was a familiar refrain in my home during my formative years. Seventy years later, I still like Ike, for many good reasons — the greatest of which is that President Eisenhower did not listen to the rabid war hawk advisers who were all too eager to end the “red scare” by obliterating the threat of communism with nuclear bombs.
Eisenhower silenced the lying red-baiter, Sen. Joseph McCarthy. Eisenhower began the interstate highway system, arguably the greatest domestic infrastructure undertaking of all time. Up until 1964, conservative Republican policies strengthened our already strong nation.
In 1964, a true-blue conservative Republican presidential nominee, Sen. Barry Goldwater, lost to Democrat Lyndon Johnson, who in my opinion was a terrible president who escalated an unjust war that drained our Treasury and, worse, led to the death of over 58,000 American military service members. In addition, the cost of Johnson’s so-called Great Society initiatives and the Vietnam War saw the federal debt ($1 billion in 1960) grow to $17 billion by 1970.
The decade of the Seventies was a political disaster. Republican President Richard Nixon was a lying crook, and Republican President Gerald Ford an inept enabler who pardoned Nixon “for all offenses against the United States” that he “may have committed” while in office. Ford’s arrangement with Nixon was to trade our justice for his political fortunes.
The 1970s ended with the clueless Democratic President Jimmy Carter misfiring on all administrative points and leaving office with the federal debt quadrupling in that decade to $81 billion. High interest rates, runaway inflation and 52 American hostages in Iranian custody form President Carter’s legacy.
From 1981-88, America rebounded with a vengeance under a true conservative Republican president in Ronald Reagan. Although his astronomical increase in defense spending resulted in an increase in the federal debt, the result was that Reagan was successful in bankrupting the Soviet Union, which was unable to keep pace with the Reagan strategy. Under Reagan, most Americans felt good, in part because the majority of us were doing well.
In 2004, following the misguided agenda of nation-building (read lies about weapons of mass destruction neocon Republicans who successfully pushed for the American invasion of Iraq), I cut off my association with the Republican Party to try my hand at being a Democrat.
My pro-life stance and my allegiance to traditional conservative values made me undesirable to most Democratic leaders and at their events.
Republican President Donald Trump, posing as a conservative, hoodwinked a legion of loyal conservative Republicans, including yours truly. There is nothing patriotic to be found in his actions following his failed bid for re-election. There is nothing conservative in his rebellious conduct and attacks on the Constitution and the moral direction that it gives all Americans.
There is no good to be found in his call for the Jan. 6 insurrection and continuing self-serving lies. As the perceived leader of the Republican Party, he has shredded the tenets of true conservatism.
This is a call to reject contemporary Republican conservatism. The party of Lincoln and Reagan is not reflected in the half-baked drivel of Donald Trump, Kevin McCarthy or other so-called leaders of today’s Republican Party.
Their political bootlicker, FOX host Tucker Carlson, with his deceitful, bizarro-world retell of the Trump-led Jan. 6 riot, reveals a great deal. This reprehensible and treasonous assault on our constitutional republic by attacking our United States Capitol is clear evidence that today’s GOP has embraced insurrection as an acceptable option for addressing our political differences.
Resorting to baseless propaganda to achieve a result that is not attainable through legal means is dishonorable and dangerous. If the truth sets us free (and it does), then a lie that is believed will put us in bondage.
I cannot align myself with the socialist bent of contemporary Democrats. I pray that Joe Biden survives his time as president, not because I support his agenda — I do not. Yet, his early departures would make Kamala Harris the president and her political agenda would be unbearable.
True conservatives believe and trust in the morality of the American people. Benevolence, empathy, loyalty, patriotism, liberty, freedom and other moral sentiments find their place in time-honored, conservative political expressions. In order to save our great country from political liars that abound in the Republican Party, GOP voters must reject Trump and his henchmen who cloak themselves in faux conservatism.
I hope and pray that true conservatives and true patriots will campaign for public office in the 2022 Republican primaries. We must not allow the darkest of lies to prevail. I bet the silent majority will support such brave candidates with their votes. I know that I would.
Mark Hounsell was the N.H. Senate Assistant Republican Leader in 1987-88. He lives in Conway.
