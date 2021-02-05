When the results of the election in November became clear, giving Republicans the control over New Hampshire's House, Senate, Executive Council and the governor’s office, I had a feeling I was going be experiencing a lot of deja-vu.
I was right. With total control, my colleagues from across the aisle got right to work, filing bills to bring back all their old favorites.
Back in 2017, when Republicans last controlled things, the Senate passed SB 193, a bill creating an educational voucher system. It worked like this: A scholarship program would be set up for families that wanted to send their children to private, religious or home schools. The program would be funded by the state’s education trust fund, which is in funded by our taxes.
It would be administered by a privately run scholarship granting organization. The organization kept a percentage and sent the balance on to the school of choice on behalf of the parents.
Calling the scholarships “education freedom accounts,” the hope was this would be an end run around the constitutional ban on using tax dollars to fund religious education.
In the end, the bill died a not-so-quiet death after coming out of the House Finance committee with recommendation for more study. Why? Because Finance had determined the program, even with restrictions and caps, would end up costing local property taxpayers $99 million over 10 years. They could not condone the downshifting.
This year’s HB 20 is the voucher bill on steroids.
It has been described as the most expansive voucher program in the country. Gone are the income limits, caps and restrictions. In fact, it is estimated that 95 percent of all K-12 students in New Hampshire would be eligible — even those now in private schools. Families earning $40,000 or $400,000 or more — all are eligible.
There are serious red flags, including constitutionality, but I will focus only on the financial ones today.
Scholarship amounts are based on the adequacy aid given per New Hampshire public school student, minus the fees the private scholarship organization charges. The bill says that fee can be as high as 10 percent.
The base amount of aid is $3,786, but it can go as high as $8,458. If a student is in public school, that money goes to the school district. Under this bill, if the student leaves public school, the money goes with them.
The Department of Education estimates the net decrease to local schools for each departing student would be $4,603. If 10 students leave, the loss to the district will be $46,030, though fixed costs to run the school would not change.
Local taxpayers will make up that difference.
The argument is the program won’t cost the state any money because the adequacy aid will simply be going to the scholarship program instead of the public school.
The state does not grant adequacy aid to students in private or home schools. Under the bill, they would likely be eligible for scholarships.
Here’s some math. According to the Department of Education, 16,294 students are enrolled in private schools in N.H., and 6,110 students are being home schooled. Assuming each would apply for scholarships (and why wouldn’t they?) and received just the base aid amount, the cost to the state education trust fund would top $84.8 million — money that is not currently being spent.
Add in public school kids who might apply, and the total amount is daunting.
It is not clear where that money will come from, as we are already facing a school funding crisis. Business taxes are one main source of revenue for the education trust fund, but the governor is calling for business tax cuts.
Of even greater concern is the virtual lack of public oversight of all this money. The private scholarship organization has control over not only who is granted aid but also what programs and expenses are approved. It must only provide an annual report and perform limited random audits of scholarship accounts.
Those of you who have attended school district and town meetings over the years and are used to overseeing how every tax dollar is being spent, certainly must see the folly in this. Tax dollars given to a private organization with no oversight, to be spent as they see fit? What could possibly go wrong?
Here’s a scenario to consider. A wealthy family, homeschooling their seven children, could apply for and receive a grant totaling $23,851 after fees, and take their family on a wonderful field trip to Europe on the taxpayer’s dime.
All the top Republican leadership in the N.H. House and Senate are co-sponsors of this bill. They’ve named it after late Speaker Dick Hinch, to honor him. I understand the governor is on board, along with the education commissioner.
And all this time they’ve been telling us they are the fiscally conservative party.
Marjorie Porter is a Democratic state representative from Hillsborough. She wrote this column for InDepthNH.org.
