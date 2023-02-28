As major military offenses conducted by both Russian and Ukrainian forces are projected to take place in the coming weeks, the enormous human cost of this tragic war, now nearing one year in duration, will only grow.

Some estimates of the battlefield carnage, such as the controversial one made recently by Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, have encompassed up to 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers, most of them young men.

