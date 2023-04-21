Mother Earth has been trashed and ravaged for decades in a system called capitalism — the insane, unhealthy, unsustainable, destructive view of nature as our economic resource in total contradiction to natural law.

It’s perfectly understandable that we suffer in kind, from multiple symptoms of this unnatural order. If STEM stood for Sincerity, Thoughtfulness, Empathy and Meaning, perhaps this “Unnatural Order — Why We Are Destroying Ourselves and The Planet” (a book by Jim Mason) would confirm this society cares about children and their future as it claims it does.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.