Mother Earth has been trashed and ravaged for decades in a system called capitalism — the insane, unhealthy, unsustainable, destructive view of nature as our economic resource in total contradiction to natural law.
It’s perfectly understandable that we suffer in kind, from multiple symptoms of this unnatural order. If STEM stood for Sincerity, Thoughtfulness, Empathy and Meaning, perhaps this “Unnatural Order — Why We Are Destroying Ourselves and The Planet” (a book by Jim Mason) would confirm this society cares about children and their future as it claims it does.
We call trees firewood and board feet, but the truth is they are home to other species — mammals, insects, birds, givers of oxygen and holders of water. We squander trees to sit by fires for nothing more than entertainment. We chop down trees for views. We devise new ways to pulverize trees in minutes, never considering nests, homes, other living things who reside in them. We had 6 trillion trees on planet Earth. Down now to 3 trillion and disappearing. Think globally, act locally.
Then there is the hidden horrors of the egg industry — the confinement of millions of egg-laying hens in concentration camps to produce eggs that increase heart disease, pancreatic cancer risk, avian viruses that threaten us all.
According to Humane Facts, more than 260 million male chicks are killed each year in the U.S. by suffocation, gassing (carbon dioxide or argon), maceration (fully conscious chicks are inserted into high-speed grinders) or electrocution (a high-speed vacuum sucks chicks through a series of pipes to an electrified kill plate). The last one is the most common.
Our addiction to pregnant cow milk — the dairy industry is another assault and affront to Mother Earth. Imagine a mammal, a human, who confines, restrains, and impregnates another mammal who produces an entirely different milk, for an entirely different baby. Yet we abduct newborns cows to then take that infant’s milk, a known cause of multiple diseases, to turn into “dairy” products. We steal cows’ milk that mother cows produced to nurse their own children, turn those babies into veal, shoot them, bludgeon them or force them into huts without their mothers or natural living environments. See switch4good.org.
We shoot wolves, coyotes, mountain lions, all true carnivores tasked with the only real management of the wild, to protect the unnatural and disease-causing sector called animal agriculture. Many data-collecting organizations agree that wildlife populations have plummeted as much as 69 percent. Look around. You see why. Another attack on Mother Earth. We turn natural into unnatural and wonder why human society is replete with symptoms.
Bees, our sacred pollinators, are in dire peril. Bee populations in the United States are declining at a rapid, unprecedented rate. Since 2006, commercial beekeepers in the United States have reported honey bee colony loss rates averaging 30 percent each winter — startling when compared to historical loss rates of 10 to 15 percent. Using modified crops, Roundup and other toxins to kill everything from bees to other insects to rodents, ends up killing everyone, including us.
Animal consumption is by far the No. 1 cause of environmental suicide.
From raising 80 billion farmed animals and their feed, using 40 percent of the land mass on a planet of 70 percent water, this way of food production is a death sentence all around, unleashing viruses, and the true cause of global degenerative diseases, except in Blue Zones, which have the longest life spans and quality longevity because they eat mostly plantcentric nutrition.
According to Harvard Health Publishing, “There are many types of plant-based diets. They all emphasize certain foods associated with heart benefits (all organ health benefits) such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds.”
The diets that have been most studied for their impact on heart health include whole food plant-based nutrition, which medical, lifestyle doctors promote as seen on YouTube on CHEF AJ LIVE. These diets are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals that help lower blood pressure and LDL (bad) cholesterol, reduce the risk of diabetes, and help maintain a healthy weight, all of which can lower your risk of heart disease and all the inflammatory markers.
Save Mother Earth. Here’s some positive steps to empower immediate change:
1. Use combustion engines only when necessary.
2. Eat mostly plant-based nutrition.
3. Use as little plastic as possible and always use cups that you take home and wash instead of throwing paper plastic into landfills.
4. Plant trees and stop cutting them. They are imperative for healthy ecosystems.
5. Stop using marine animals, referred to as “seafood,” from polluted, poisoned, collapsing oceans.
6. Suggest restaurants you frequent add more plant-centered menu items.
7. Use recycled products.
8. Suggest N.H. politicians look into the massive benefits of producing hemp and bamboo to replace logging.
9. Grow food, not lawns, in every space possible and never use synthetic pesticides that are destroying the soil’s micro-organisms.
10. Never be intimidated to share comments and concerns with politicians, media and the community. Our lives depend on actions, not words.
