I live on Artist Falls Road in North Conway, which some residents may recognize as the oldest road in Conway. The oldest house in town, named the 1768 Inn, is a landmark for the road, located at the intersection with Route 16.

I live on the opposite end, which is a dead end. I have been here for 72 years, once serving on the master plan, once as an alternate on the zoning board of adjustment and twice on the planning board.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.