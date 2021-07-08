When the Legislature crafts the state budget, there are many moving parts that need to be accounted for.
The governor provides a first cut based on his priorities and projected revenue that is available. That budget is then sent to the House Finance Committee for their work and priorities. Needless to say, they don’t always agree.
The governor’s budget is based on revenue projections made in January. The House has updated revenues based on March projections. Once the budget passes the House, it then goes to the Senate, and they use revenue figures based on projected revenues at the end of May. As the budget moves through this process normally revenues become higher.
However, in this budget cycle the House passed, revenue projections were lower than what the governor projected and as a result the House had to lower spending to meet the House revenue projections.
This year, the Senate's changes to the House budget reflected much larger revenue availability than forecasted either by the governor or the House. We referred to this as Santa Claus coming to the budget rescue.
Some of you may have read that the budget surplus (rainy day fund) for FY 22 stands at $280 million. Actually this is indeed an unheard of surplus. I have been in the House when we had to dip into the budget surplus just to make the budget balance. All of this money will not remain in the rainy day fund as the Senate identified many programs that will use the budget surplus to pay for onetime expenses.
DOT was provided $50 million to help make up for the gas tax reduction that occurred over the last 18 months. Seven million was provided to pay off the debt incurred to the federal government because the Conway Bypass was not built and a road project in Tilton was funded.
There was an infusion of $25 million into the Affordable Housing fund. Granite Shield, providing drug interdiction received just over $600,000. Corrections received $700,000 for body cameras. Fire Standards and Training was provided $600,000 to reduce the costs of sending firemen and EMTs for training.
The National Guard Incentive program received $1.5 million. Thirty million dollars was provided to build a 24-bed new Forensic Psychiatric Hospital. This has been a long-standing problem that was able to be fixed. Dual and Concurrent enrollment was funded for high school students taking college courses with the Community College System. The Civil Air Patrol was provided $40,000 for their program. The Veterans Home was provided $80,000 to update their master plan.
On the education side, $30 million was provided for school building aid, kindergarten programs that did not receive state funding in 2019-20 were funded, and $35 million was provided for schools that have high percentage free and reduced lunch students.
The Governor’s Scholarship program was also provided $6 million.
These expenditures could not have been made without the large budget surplus that occurred at the end of FY 2021.
In addition to these onetime expenses the budget includes ongoing expenses and included a pay raise for state employees, money for internet crimes against children, and an animal records data base, state aid grants for water and sewer projects, DOT vehicle replacements, and money for DOT to leverage federal grant dollars for roads and bridges. The Public School Infrastructure Program was once again funded and can be used not only to improve safety, but also to purchase high efficiency school buses.
Communities will receive highway block grants of $69 million and bridge aid of $13.6 million. The communities will receive 30 percent of the rooms and meals tax, a program that had been suspended. Additionally, the State Wide Education Property Tax (SWEPT) will be reduced by $100 million. The state will reimburse the cities and towns this money so no school will lose money, but rather the property taxpayer will see a reduction in the SWEPT amount on their tax bill.
There is no question there are a lot of moving parts in getting the budget passed and signed by the governor. If you have any questions please give me a call at 356-6881 or email karenumberger@gmail.com
Karen Umberger is a Republican state representative from Conway.
