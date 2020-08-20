Stop the presses!
I’ve just learned there are two Women for Trump. While you are no doubt amazed to learn there are two women who’d vote for Trump, there may actually be more. It seems there are two organizations, both claiming to be the “official” Women for Trump. I don’t know who has a trademark on the name. I’m willing to let them duke it out. The “Women for Trump” I profiled can be found at womenfortrump.com, which on the Google page makes claim to be the “Official home for Women who vote for Trump.”
This is the organization also featured on Wikipedia. It turns out, however, they are not the brains behind the Women for Trump Bus Tour. The Conway Daily Sun was alerted to this discrepancy by the Trump campaign, which operates the second “official” Women for Trump. So as to leave no stone unturned, I’ve navigated their “official” Women for Trump website, and I’m prepared to share my findings.
It will comfort you to know that during this pandemic, Women for Trump is canvassing in person, and they’re planning to come to your home. They knocked on 1 million doors in the first week of August alone. When I clicked on this announcement, I was redirected to an article highlighted by a picture of a maskless woman at someone’s front door. Being disturbed by canvassers isn’t irritating enough, so why not add the thrill of risk?
Supposedly, the Biden campaign is playing it safe and will not be coming to you in person. Joe will be getting my vote if for no other reason than he will not be ringing my doorbell and breathing droplets in my face. I must confess that during the primary campaign a Biden canvasser rang my doorbell at 6:45 one morning. I have five crazy rescue dogs (see below), predominantly hounds. Imagine the mayhem that ensued when we were treated to that doorbell at dawn. Joe did not get my vote in the primary. Clearly he took that to heart and has changed his ways, proving you can teach an old dog new tricks.
There are 37 women on this Women for Trump’s advisory board — 38 if you count both Diamond and Silk who are featured together as one. They are among Trump’s celebrity star power, social media vloggers turned commentators featured on the FOX News streaming service FOX Nation until their conspiracy theories and coronavirus claims became too extreme even for FOX. But they aren’t the only celebrities. Bachelors, take note. “Clueless” star and WFT co-chair Stacey Dash is once again single after that pesky domestic battery charge. Who will be the lucky suitor and potential husband No. 5?
Other advisers include Becki Falwell, who, if she’s been advising that hubby Jerry Jr. to not act like a complete jackass, has failed. And remember former Arizona governor Jan Brewer who stood by Trump’s “some very fine people” assessment of white supremacists in Charlottesville? She is one of WFT’s top advisers. (WTF, WFT?)
Then there’s “Dr.” Gina Loudon, author of “Mad Politics: Keeping Your Sanity in a World Gone Crazy.” In the book she claims Trump might be “the most sound-minded” president in history. (The man can identify an elephant!) She also claimed to have a Ph.D. in psychology. She does not. She has a pre-coronavirus online Ph.D. in human and organization systems. I don’t profess to know what this is, other than it isn’t psychology. Still, she regularly touts her psychological proficiency, and even her publisher hypes her as a “Ph.D. level psychological expert.” (This opens up a world of possibilities. When I finish this column I’ll be amending my resume!)
Co-Chair Kristina Campins wrote a column for Florida Daily entitled “Latinas Have a Bright Future Under Trump.” Just ask former Miss Universe Alicia Machado who Trump, when not disparaging her weight, called Miss Housekeeping. But we all know Donnie’s penchant for playful nicknames and adjectives for women, some oft-repeated favorites being fat pigs, slobs, dogs, disgusting, nasty. “Nasty, phony madwoman” Kamala Harris is going to need incredible fortitude to stay the Biden course and not be wooed by the immeasurable charm of Donald J. Trump and his legendary regard for the female gender.
There isn’t room in this column to critique the other no less colorful members of WFT, but there will be plenty of opportunity to see them in action. Suburban housewives, get ready. The hot pink bus is coming to a town near you!
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
