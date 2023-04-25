It promises to be a busy news week, especially in the "what goes around comes around" department. Monday brought the unforeseen as CNN fired host Don Lemon on the heels of FOX News detaching itself from its most pernicious parasite, the odious Tucker Carlson who cost his employer $787 million. It's doubtful the owner of FOX, Rupert Murdoch, has done any soul searching since the Dominion verdict. Scruples are not his strong suit. It's far more likely Tucker's expulsion is a preemptive strike by the network to avoid incurring even heavier penalties in the forthcoming Smartmatic defamation lawsuit.
I can see no negative to either termination. I was never a fan of the acerbic Lemon, even prior to his unfortunate on-air missteps that hinted at a deeper ingrained misogyny. Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson makes no attempt to disguise that he's a slithering soulless scumbag. (Even if you don't share this opinion, you have to appreciate the alliteration.)
As for FOX News, anything that bills itself as "news" should be just that, and held to at least a minimal journalistic standard. Spewing bias and disinformation and shoving it under an umbrella called "news" does not make it news. Such makes it quite the opposite, actually, and in fact this is not journalism at all. Conservative columnist George Will wrote this weekend, "In recent months there has been an avalanche of evidence that FOX News thinks of its audience as akin to campus snowflakes easily triggered into trauma. And that FOX News should be their “safe space” where viewers will encounter nothing, such as news...that might make them sad. Otherwise they might bolt to Newsmax or some other source of solace."
Journalism isn't exclusively investigative. Opinion journalism offers analysis of verified facts and personal perspective. My column, for example, is very obviously "The World According to Jonna." What journalism most definitely is not is the intentional promotion of untruths. Tucker Carlson has based his career on deception. The ideas he promotes are not his opinions, but his dangerous rhetoric has served to line his pockets handily. He is not a journalist but a greedy, illiberal fear-monger. Carlson has built a career on cultivating a trusting and allegiant (and likely heavily armed) audience who he manipulates by knowingly feeding them a consistent diet of lies.
By contrast, The Conway Daily Sun and other grassroots community news outlets provide valuable local news and information while struggling to stay afloat when advertising revenue, their bread and butter, is so depleted. The CDS is not without its detractors, and certainly some of the criticism is valid. Still, we really are most fortunate to have a daily local paper, and an editorial staff that lives and breathes the Mount Washington Valley.
All who contribute — from the editorial staff, to those taking the time to write letters to the editor, to the readership — are deeply invested in and committed to this community. The Daily Sun offers all a voice should they opt to exercise it. I wish they'd edit the vitriol and the conspiratorial mis- and disinformation, but the opinion pages are truly a community platform. Inevitably there are clashes of politics and opinion, but we're united in our end goals and that's what binds us.
Both CNN and FOX News are conducting a cleanse of sorts, presumably ridding themselves (at least temporarily) of selective toxins. It awaits to be seen whether, in an effort to fill a 24-hour space with fresh stories and fresh perspectives while maintaining the status quo influx of huge advertising dollars, any tightening of cable news standards can last for long. I'm sure Monday's firings are the tip of the iceberg, and in the ensuing days we're going to be in for the usual deluge of analysis and speculation that inevitably accompanies these titillating falls from grace.
The worst thing I anticipate coming of this cable news shakeup is Tucker's retreating to his home in Woodstock, Maine, to lick his wounds. Woodstock is near Bethel in the foothills of the Whites, and perilously near Brownfield — 35 miles as the crow flies. When Tucker is in Maine there's a disagreeable stench in the air. It's one that by comparison causes my coonhound Daisy's distinct aroma seem pleasant.
If the remainder of the week is as volatile as Monday has been, by Friday evening I'll be more than ready to turn on some Kid Rock and crack a Bud Light.
