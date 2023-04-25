It promises to be a busy news week, especially in the "what goes around comes around" department. Monday brought the unforeseen as CNN fired host Don Lemon on the heels of FOX News detaching itself from its most pernicious parasite, the odious Tucker Carlson who cost his employer $787 million. It's doubtful the owner of FOX, Rupert Murdoch, has done any soul searching since the Dominion verdict. Scruples are not his strong suit. It's far more likely Tucker's expulsion is a preemptive strike by the network to avoid incurring even heavier penalties in the forthcoming Smartmatic defamation lawsuit.

I can see no negative to either termination. I was never a fan of the acerbic Lemon, even prior to his unfortunate on-air missteps that hinted at a deeper ingrained misogyny. Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson makes no attempt to disguise that he's a slithering soulless scumbag. (Even if you don't share this opinion, you have to appreciate the alliteration.)

