This week, I’ll be comparing North Conway to New York City. What does our bucolic burg have in common with a fast-paced, clamorous, dehumanizing concrete jungle?
If you’re asking this question, you missed The New York Times opinion piece titled “If New York Is So Great, Why Isn’t There Anywhere to Pee?” Theodora Siegel, founder of @got2gonyc, writes, “The struggle to find an accessible bathroom is a public health issue — one that is a direct product of decades of neglect and failed infrastructure projects ... New York City needs to treat public bathroom access as an infrastructure problem deserving of an immediate, robust response.”
New York City has 8.5 million residents and more tourists than imaginable, but fewer than 1,200 public restrooms. I imagine Conway per capita is pretty on par. Siegel asserts “bathroom access should be a basic human right, but our local government struggles to see it as such.” If I didn’t know otherwise I’d posit she was discussing Conway.
During the pandemic New York’s MTA closed all 69 public restrooms in the subway stations, and to date they’ve reopened only nine. Now the MTA is looking into installing “pee-smelling devices” in elevators to detect when someone has urinated. Pee-smelling devices? Aren’t these called noses? And wouldn’t simply reopening the restrooms alleviate a good deal of the elevator urination? And such inappropriate public elimination is hardly relegated to cities. As you may recall, during the first COVID summer in the valley, people’s lawns became depositories.
Why has every effort to address this issue in North Conway been abandoned? A clean, safe public restroom says “welcome.” Oh, I forgot. “Welcome” is hardly the message Conway is extending, either to its immediate neighbors or to its tourists, i.e., its bread and butter.
Other countries, recognizing the “urgency” of the problem, are thinking outside the porta potty. In Britain, some localities have devised monetary incentives that encourage businesses to open their bathrooms to the public. There’s an idea worth exploring. By making their bathrooms publicly accessible, North Conway businesses could receive a cut of all that anticipated parking revenue, thus potentially restoring the losses that will be incurred when paid parking deters locals from stopping and shopping in the village.
I found the monitored public facilities at Whitaker Woods to be safe, clean, and quite nice, and I was delighted to avail myself of them on occasion ... until the morning I was meeting a friend for a long walk in the woods and I showed up after three cups of coffee. (Hey, it’s my vice.) It was then I learned that the open restrooms had been but a trial, and the trial had ended. This made for a most uncomfortable walk.
Another recent experience found me, after dining with friends at the Shannon Door, departing without first draining — uncharacteristic as my credo, passed down at an early age from my mother, is “Always go before you go.” I was too distracted with parking lot “goodbyes” to attend to more pressing needs, and this oversight very soon proved consequential.
A phone call confirmed that my friend in the car ahead of me was in a similar bind. She was driving to Conway Lake, and it’s further still to Brownfield. I was never going to make it. We set our sights on the restrooms at the scenic overlook, only to find the visitor’s center locked. It was still light out. Would that Whitaker had been open, but again we were, to paraphrase the old adage, “spit” outta luck.
My friend determined she could probably make it home, but not I. At less desperate times Hannaford is my “go” to, as I feel entitled due to the wads of money I drop there on a regular basis. This evening, however, the idea of walking the distance from the parking lot to the restroom was daunting. I gambled instead on Settlers Green, not realizing it was “Bring a Friend Shopping” weekend. The campus was inundated, but somehow serendipity prevailed. As I pulled around the corner near the restroom door a prime parking space was being vacated as, moments later, were the contents of my bladder. Whew!
I foresee a future of spending quite a bit more time at Settlers Green, which I’m finding accommodating on so many levels. If need be, I’ll pay to pee. I won’t pay to park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.