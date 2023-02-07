If you haven’t already deduced, those with delicate sensibilities should probably read no further. If you opt in, note that you’ve been duly cautioned. In the words of singer-songwriter Martina McBride, this one’s for the girls. And girls, we’ve had quite a week.
There was an illuminating New York Times opinion piece by Nicholas Kristof about “woke” wordplay empowering the far right. Such PC revisions include “Latino to Latinx. Homeless to houseless. LGBT to LGBTQIA2S+. Breastfeeding to chestfeeding. Asian American to AAPI. Ex-felon to returning citizen. Pro-choice to pro-decision.”
I don’t know about you, but I’m having a lot of trouble keeping up. And you can imagine my surprise to learn we are no longer women, but people with uteruses. What? I find much of this to be absurd as well as an affront.
“Women” was a hard-earned term, and one I wear with my head held high. I’m old enough to remember when the greatest offense to women was being called “ladies” or “girls,” and this took the better part of a generation to correct. At this point in time as a political statement of reclamation, women may address other women as “ladies,” but in most instances men may not. (There are exclusions though, fellas, so study up.)
While I appreciate that the word “women” can be alienating to transgender men who are AFAB (assigned female at birth) I confess I don’t know what to do about it. I, however, am not about to relinquish “woman.” Hear me roar.
Evading the woke police seems to have trumped common sense in the national lexicon as Kristof so deftly illustrates. “In an effort to be inclusive, the American Cancer Society recommends cancer screenings for ‘individuals with a cervix,’ the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidance ‘for breastfeeding people’ and Cleveland Clinic offers advice for ‘people who menstruate.’” The aim is to avoid dehumanizing anyone. But some women feel dehumanized when referred to as “birthing people,” or when The Lancet medical journal had a cover about “bodies with vaginas.” Actually, I can’t imagine how all this could be more dehumanizing.
Kristof asserts that such language can prove alienating to the majority of Americans, and it’s often the far right reaping the benefits. He cites Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ blustering rampage against “the ‘woke mob.’”
While DeSantis has been going off the rails trying to censor any and everything, another disturbing trend has been exposed in his state. This week’s misogynist news comes not from the governor, but from the Florida High School Athletic Association as it targets, um ... menstruating people. Currently, prior to playing high school sports athletes must complete with their doctors a form clearing their participation.
For girls, the form includes questions, currently optional, about their menstrual cycles. While I find this eyebrow-raising enough, later this month the agency will be deciding whether or not to make such questions mandatory.
The FHSAA’s sports medicine advisory committee recommends the change based upon national guidelines asserting menstrual history is “an essential discussion for female athletes ... Menstrual dysfunction is two-three times more common in athletes than nonathletes, and 10-15 percent of female athletes have amenorrhea (loss of menstrual cycle) or oligomenorrhea (a decrease in number of menstrual cycles per year).”
It’s definitely an essential discussion, but this format is exploitative. Are boys required to provide details about their erectile histories and testicular exams? Must they answer questions about penile curvature?
I cannot imagine why an athlete’s menstrual cycle is anyone’s business but hers, her parents and her doctor. Amenorrhea is of particular concern for developing girls because it suppresses estrogen, thereby threatening bone density during a time of continuing bone development.
The long-term impacts of bone weakness and osteoporosis cannot be overstated. Fertility may also be affected. Amenorrhea is definitely a concern for women and girls, but it’s not a concern of any governing body, nor of any educational system beyond raising awareness and incorporating it into the health curriculum.
As with New Hampshire’s ultrasound mandate of two years ago, I’m appalled by this invasion by an outside agency into the female vagina. And such outlandish assault on privacy is hardly restricted to Florida — 44 states currently include such questions on their pre-participation forms with a handful requiring answers.
All this begs the question: What is it about women and girls that people with penises find so threatening?
