The China Syndrome
Back when I learned Donnie Jr. was coming to the Mount Washington Valley I could no longer suppress my enthusiasm and I signed up for Trump campaign updates. Am I ever glad! I was perilously unaware of the dire threat to our country and our American way of life posed by the nefarious Joe Biden. Fortunately I've been barraged by emails enlightening me.
Biden and his raging socialist agenda are seeking to "DEMOLISH our cherished destiny". Apparently Sleepy Joe has more energy than we knew! And, because I "have always been a steadfast supporter of President Trump and Vice President Pence", I've been selected to be a Trump Victory Volunteer. I don't know what that is (and I'm not about to click on the red button to find out), but I imagine it's a great honor. As is donating to the campaign which I have also been hand-picked to do.
Sadly, I just don't have the bandwidth to handle the deluge from the campaign. The last email I opened included this gem: "The Town Hall was 🔥🔥🔥". I'd have to agree. In his mounting desperation Trump fumed about the pandemic, "This was China's fault!" And the rants flooding my inbox made mention regularly of "the China virus." Yes, you read that correctly. Trump has continued to refer to "the China virus" and "the China plague" at every opportunity —tweets, rallies, both debates, 60 Minutes. Racist implications notwithstanding, it's certainly convenient to blame China for COVID-19. My ex-husband is of Chinese descent. Can I blame China for him? I'd like to blame someone! Perhaps I'll refer to him as "the China husband."
There are 3.8 million Chinese in the U.S., and the only reasonable explanation for all the racist references can only be that Trump is ahead by such a commanding margin he needn't pander to the Chinese American voting populace. And if he's not pandering, the rule of thumb seems to be that he's offending and stoking his divisive fires. While Trump's energy has been expended laying the blame on China and the Chinese rather than leading the country in an appropriate and aggressive pandemic response, Asian Americans have suffered the fallout. Trump's shameless xenophobic rhetoric has fueled anti-Asian sentiment in this country, and verbal and physical attacks on Asians in the U.S. have proliferated.
I grew up in a predominantly white community, although New York City with its vast diversity was a short train ride away. I'd never ventured far from the northeast I'd always known, but I was ready for a change and so I decided to transfer to the University of Southern California for my junior year. My parents took me out to Los Angeles and as we walked onto the campus there was a large group of Asian students gathered for some kind of organized event. My father turned to me and said, tongue in cheek, "Now that's what I call orientation!"
After college it was I doing the orienting. I was getting married. My great aunt lived in southern California, a world away — or so I thought — from her Kentucky roots. Her three legendary sisters included my grandmother, a lifelong Kentuckian who had once fired a shotgun at a traveling encyclopedia salesman unfortunate enough to ring her doorbell.
Now here we were these many years later in Los Angeles. Despite living in a state where 15 percent of the population is Asian American, on the eve of my wedding I overheard my great aunt say to my mother, "Couldn't she find an American to marry?" You can take the girl of a certain generation out of Kentucky, but....
Many years of the various trials and tribulations of marriage to one with disparate values left me, shall we say, disoriented, and I parted ways with the China husband. Interestingly, while Trump has parted ways with China publicly, and despite his racism and the disdain he has for the Chinese, it appears he has maintained financial ties. We've learned he has an undisclosed Chinese bank account. "The China account"! And Forbes revealed since Trump took office China has funneled $5.4 million to a business in which he retains 100 percent interest via a Trump Tower lease to a Chinese bank. Despite all his lip service to the contrary — not to mention the Foreign Emoluments Clause — Trump has not renounced "the China cash."
