Gov. Chris Sununu and Maine Sen. Susan Collins are birds of a fence-straddling feather, and both have worn out their welcome.
According to a Supreme Court news release, the leaked draft overturning Roe v. Wade “does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.” Maybe not, but it sure gives us a window into their souls — or lack thereof — and their character. Oh, and their willingness to sacrifice democracy for personal agenda.
In response to the draft, Sununu released a statement. “As a pro-choice governor, I am committed to upholding Roe v. Wade, which is why I am proud of the bipartisan bill headed to my desk this year that expands access. So long as I am governor, these health care services for women will remain safe and legal.”
In his usual attempt to play to both sides of the political aisle, not to mention to further his political profile beyond state borders, the governor later appeared on national conservative podcast “Three Martini Lunch” where hosts Jim Corombos and Greg Geraghty asked about New Hampshire’s new abortion restrictions. How I love it when three men sit around discussing the regulation of the most profoundly personal of women’s bodily and privacy issues.
To his conservative audience Sununu proudly said, “I’m the first governor in 40 years to sign an abortion ban. Republican governors before me never signed that. I’ve done more on the pro-life issue — if you will — than anyone.”
This is not a pro-choice, pro-women governor. Under Sununu’s leadership women’s bodily autonomy has been severely restricted. The expanded access he touts is pure spin. The bill provides for fatal fetal anomalies and removes the vaginal ultrasound requirement he originally signed into law, but there are no exceptions for rape or incest, and providers who perform late-term abortions face prosecution.
This is a major setback for New Hampshire women that I hope will be reflected at the polls in November. At a pro-choice rally in Portsmouth Sunday gubernatorial candidate Tom Sherman said, “In the Live Free Or Die state, we stay out of people’s bedrooms and we stay out of people’s doctor’s offices, and I refuse to let New Hampshire move backwards.”
Over the river and through the woods, in Bangor this past week Sen. Collins was “threatened” by a vicious pro-choice group wielding chalk. Rarely have I heard of anything so terrifying. They had the audacity to write on the sidewalk in front of her house, “Susie please, Mainers want WHPA. Vote yes, clean up your mess.” OMG, call the cops. She did. In a written statement she thanked law enforcement for its response to this “defacement of public property.” (Defacement? Susie, it’s called sidewalk chalk for a reason.)
While I don’t condone protests at people’s homes, these “violent” artists have a point. This is indeed her mess, and it threatens to be a lot more indelible than sidewalk chalk. Collins voted “yea” to confirm four of the band of five. The only “jurist” she didn’t give an assist to was the pick of this litter, Clarence Thomas. I’d like to think that had she been in office at the time she’d have had better judgment, but her track record is poor. Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh were in lockstep with Donald Trump. If I saw that, why couldn’t a senator?
Pursuant to the terrifying “Chalkgate,” Collins voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act, the bill to codify reproductive rights into federal law aborted on the Senate floor.
Collins wrote that this was a “partisan bill designed to fail.” She instead hopes to move forward with a bill she’s drafted with Lisa Murkowski, the other pro-choice Senate Republican.
Their proposal is titled the Reproductive Choice Act. The RCA is brief, it’s vague and it doesn’t offer enough in the way of protections. It’s also better than nothing and a good place to begin a bipartisan dialog if such a thing is possible in 2022.
Regardless of personal feelings about abortion, thinking women and the men who support them need to unite on this front. Restricting the right to abortion access, i.e. the right to make intensely personal reproductive decisions for a multitude of reasons and/or situations, strips all women of our agency.
Keeping abortion legal is nothing more than keeping abortion — and women — safe.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway.
