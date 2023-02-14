We moved to Brownfield, Maine, at the end of June planning to “camp” in temporary quarters as we built our house. For anyone who’s been following this saga, an assumption that by now we’d moved into the house would certainly be reasonable. We’d made the same assumption; however, that is not the case, and we continue to dwell in limbo with nearly everything we own in storage.

As the project slogs on, regular deliveries of lumber and building supplies are the norm, and I’ve been ordering plumbing and lighting fixtures, tile and the like, trying to stay one step ahead of the subcontractors. We take all packages straight to the job site and open them there since our compact living quarters houses six occupants (four of them canine and not small,) and there’s no room to store a large box, nonetheless unpack said box.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.