We moved to Brownfield, Maine, at the end of June planning to “camp” in temporary quarters as we built our house. For anyone who’s been following this saga, an assumption that by now we’d moved into the house would certainly be reasonable. We’d made the same assumption; however, that is not the case, and we continue to dwell in limbo with nearly everything we own in storage.
As the project slogs on, regular deliveries of lumber and building supplies are the norm, and I’ve been ordering plumbing and lighting fixtures, tile and the like, trying to stay one step ahead of the subcontractors. We take all packages straight to the job site and open them there since our compact living quarters houses six occupants (four of them canine and not small,) and there’s no room to store a large box, nonetheless unpack said box.
The other day, I was out when the UPS truck arrived, and my husband took the delivery over to the house and opened packages while meeting with the plumber and the carpenters. (He fancies himself a multi-tasker.) He had quite a surprise as, I imagine, did the others, when he opened a small parcel and pulled out my new bra. (As mentioned, most of our belongings are idling in the storage abyss and the clothing to which I have access is limited. The constant cycle of wearing and washing had rendered things a little threadbare “up there.”)
The job site entertainment hardly ends here. On the heels of the most recent major snow storm, I broke out my new snowshoes bought last year at an end of season sale and still encased in original packaging and headed outdoors. It was a lovely afternoon and hence a “siding” day, so the crew was outside on scaffolding.
I embraced the opportunity to test out by the snowshoes by traversing the yard tamping down paths for dogs struggling to negotiate the deep, heavy snow. Anxious to get moving I hurriedly unpacked the snowshoes and strapped in.
I circumnavigated the backyard compacting a trail of sorts and fully intending to create an entire trail network. Three of the four dogs were having no part of this snow, and I was accompanied by my loyal if reluctant companion, Jackson, aka Cujo (a tale for another day.) Prior to my second go-round I decided to swap my poles for the shovel and bucket I keep at the ready. (With four dogs, at my house the beauty of fresh white snow is short-lived.)
I snowshoed to various “piles” without incident until, on one steeper incline my left forefoot plunged downward, wedging the snowshoe in the snow, and propelling me forward along with the contents of my bucket. When at last I’d freed the snowshoe from the depths, I discovered that my forefoot in its binding had somehow penetrated the center of the snowshoe, and I couldn’t pull it back out. Not only was I down. I was stuck.
Jackson proved useless, albeit through no fault of his own. He has impressive dewclaws, but they’re merely for show and otherwise impracticable. Freeing my foot from the snowshoe so I could right myself necessitated functional thumbs, and the awkward angle — along with the precarious scattering of poop — demanded thumbs other than mine. Though a distance away, somehow my flailing in the snow attracted the attention of the work crew, and they deduced something was amiss.
Fortunately for me, my husband was working at the job site and he was alerted to my dilemma. Ever my hero (and without whom I might still be trapped in the snow,) he rushed to my aid and freed me from the steely jaws of the contraption. He was initially perplexed, but upon analysis it became evident the fault lay not with the implement, but with the operator. In my haste, I’d neglected to recognize that a plastic piece affixed to one shoe was installed to keep the shoes from scratching one another and was meant to be removed. I’d ventured out with it intact, subjecting it to duress for which it was never intended. It gave and then snapped back trapping my foot. Live and learn.
Not knowing what might be just around the corner, I don’t imagine these contractors will be in any hurry to move on to the next job.
