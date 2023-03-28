There are iconic dates every American knows. Three that immediately come to mind because they’ve transpired during my lifetime are Sept. 11, Jan. 6, and of course May 3, all of which have traumatized a nation, and reverberated worldwide. May 3, 2003, as everyone knows, was the date the Old Man of the Mountain fell from its perch, crashing down into Franconia Notch, killing an unprecedented zero people and damaging ... well, nothing.

For a bit of history, in 1805 the Old Man was “discovered” by white supremacists. Oops! I mean white settlers, although the degree of distinction is anyone’s guess. (If you haven’t heard, New Hampshire is having rather a surge of white settlers of late.) In 1945, the Old Man became the official state symbol, and was eventually featured on highway signs, license plates and the state quarter.

