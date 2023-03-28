There are iconic dates every American knows. Three that immediately come to mind because they’ve transpired during my lifetime are Sept. 11, Jan. 6, and of course May 3, all of which have traumatized a nation, and reverberated worldwide. May 3, 2003, as everyone knows, was the date the Old Man of the Mountain fell from its perch, crashing down into Franconia Notch, killing an unprecedented zero people and damaging ... well, nothing.
For a bit of history, in 1805 the Old Man was “discovered” by white supremacists. Oops! I mean white settlers, although the degree of distinction is anyone’s guess. (If you haven’t heard, New Hampshire is having rather a surge of white settlers of late.) In 1945, the Old Man became the official state symbol, and was eventually featured on highway signs, license plates and the state quarter.
Because there are no more pressing issues, New Hampshire lawmakers are, on the somber twentieth anniversary of its loss, attempting to establish an official day of remembrance. Last week the House advanced the bill to commemorate the day. I’ll be waiting with bated breath for the Senate vote. I’m envisioning “Old Man” day. Hopefully schools and state offices will be closed. Anything less would be a travesty. Now that May 3 is emblazoned in my mind, I will no doubt devote many waking hours and sleepless nights considering how best to honor “him” (presuming a rock can be binary.)
Prior to voting, Republican Rep. Tim Cahill took to the House floor to emphasize the gravity of the measure. “The Old Man falling was akin to the Twin Towers for many of the Granite State and around the world.” I can think of no more apt comparison, and I’m sure no one, especially family members of those lost on 9/11, was deeply offended by state representative’s sage words.
Cahill hails from Raymond, and as I always enjoy getting to know the occupants of the State House, i.e. those tasked with keenly studying the big issues of the day and steering the Granite State into the future, I did a bit of research. Cahill’s biography provided to the state website reads, “Tim Cahill is a New Hampshire Patriot from Raymond.” There’s so much gleaned from this statement alone including, but hardly limited to, the fact that unless he’s a professional football player he’s dispossessed of a fundamental knowledge of writing mechanics.
If you’d like to know more about this colorful representative, he’s “an avid Surfer, Musician, Gardener, Keeper of Chickens and Outdoorsman. He is a staunch defender of The Republic and works to preserve both the State Constitution and The United States Constitution.” Apparently he’s also an avid Rock Hound. As evidenced by his voting record, Cahill is (predictably) dedicated to the extreme right agenda.
In addition to the “Old Man” bill, a number of mind-numbing bills were passed, tabled or defeated. There was a repeal of the prohibition on possession or sale of blackjacks, slung shots and metallic knuckles. Because who doesn’t love blackjacks, slung shots and metallic knuckles? Defeated was a bill that would have required background checks prior to sales of commercial firearms. More such common sense legislation might have prevented Monday’s Nashville elementary school shooting. God, guns and glory.
At last week’s session guns were the big winners and the environment was the big loser. Bandied about as well were the oft-debated parental rights, school vouchers and book banning.
Who, you ask, in this day and age would support book banning? In a page out of Republican Rep. Glenn Cordelli’s playbook, book banning has seeped into northern Carroll County. As with its espousal of drag queen story hour, Conway Library was honored to be selected as the site of assemblage of a handful of the disgruntled. The topic this week was book banning. A few short years ago, New Hampshire was touted as the most educated state in the nation. Apparently, these folks didn’t get the memo.
In yet another of his thoughtfully considered letters to the Sun, Brodie Deshaies wrote, “Parents have a right to restrict their child’s access to information. Their right is limited to their child and not other children or the general public.”
Thank goodness the former Republican state representative from Wolfeboro lost his bid for reelection. That frees him up to move to Maine where I know he’ll be welcomed by a dying breed: a few sane Republicans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.