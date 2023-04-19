My, it's been a busy week in the U.S. for the extreme right and their war on women. Full throttle misogyny has been working overtime as the wind is in the sails of evangelicals, lunatics and the former moderates with whom they've absconded.

First and foremost is Texas judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, more intent on a personal agenda than doing his job. In a stunningly inappropriate ruling, Kacsmaryk, who to be clear is no scientist, invalidated the FDA by outlawing mifepristone, the abortion and miscarriage pill. Is a judge who doesn't shed partisanship when he (in this case) walks into the courtroom, worthy of his post? I'll give you a hint. He's not worthy of his post, but he is most worthy of impeachment and removal from the bench.

