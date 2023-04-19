My, it's been a busy week in the U.S. for the extreme right and their war on women. Full throttle misogyny has been working overtime as the wind is in the sails of evangelicals, lunatics and the former moderates with whom they've absconded.
First and foremost is Texas judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, more intent on a personal agenda than doing his job. In a stunningly inappropriate ruling, Kacsmaryk, who to be clear is no scientist, invalidated the FDA by outlawing mifepristone, the abortion and miscarriage pill. Is a judge who doesn't shed partisanship when he (in this case) walks into the courtroom, worthy of his post? I'll give you a hint. He's not worthy of his post, but he is most worthy of impeachment and removal from the bench.
The Washington Post's Ruth Marcus offers her congratulations to Kacsmaryk. "The competition is fierce and will remain so, but for now he holds the title: worst federal judge in America. Not simply for the poor quality of his judicial reasoning ... What really distinguishes Kacsmaryk is the loaded content of his rhetoric — not the language of a sober-minded, impartial jurist but of a zealot, committed more to promoting a cause than applying the law."
During his confirmation hearings Kacsmaryk stated judges are obligated “to read the law as it is written and not read into it any policy preference that they might have had before they were judges.”
So this fundamentalist Christian lied, and under oath no less. It turns out that prior to the White House interview preceding these same confirmation hearings he altered an article he'd penned for a Texas law review castigating basic civil liberties for trans people and women seeking abortions. He removed himself as sole author and replaced his name with the names of two colleagues. This sounds more than a little unethical and misleading. It sounds downright dishonest and, I'll posit, un-Christian.
From Texas we move on to New Hampshire, and the dividing line between the two states is disturbingly blurry. It's stumping season and the state is flooded with pandering politicians "testing the waters." Republican Sen. Tim Scott for whom, to become a viable candidate hell must freeze over, graced us with his presence. Tim has upped the ante, transitioning from supporting a 20-week federal abortion ban to promising as president he would sign "the most conservative pro-life legislation" possible, thus ensuring losing every single Black woman's vote.
Then there's Gov. Ron DeSantis. Hours after signing into law an eleventh hour (literally) six-week abortion ban Thursday night, he was on a plane to New Hampshire. During his speech at the New Hampshire Republican dinner he touted his many "successes" in Florida such as effectively muzzling public school teachers and white-washing history. Oddly, he made no mention of his most recent legislative "success" pertaining to the back-alley bill-signing of the previous night.
In Concord last week the Republican-weighted state Senate Judiciary Committee considered two House bills to protect abortion rights in New Hampshire, and determined both inexpedient to legislate. HB 88 would affirmatively protect abortion up to 24 weeks as it now stands. HB 224 pertains to decriminalization of abortion. Both bills were ultimately killed.
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, the only Democrat on the Council, must be weary. She so often stands alone in her quest for reason and plain sanity, and she's at it again.
She asked Gov. Chris Sununu to join the 17-state lawsuit to retain access to mifepristone. He was unwaveringly non-committal. She added, "There are other steps you should be taking as governor to protect the women of our state. I have called on you...to issue an executive order protecting providers...providers in this state that prescribe that drug are going to be at risk of prosecution from other states. Women who come here for services will be at risk for prosecution."
Warmington continued, "The damage that that’s doing to our entire maternal-fetal health care system cannot be overstated. We are losing providers. No one wants to come to a state where they can be criminally prosecuted for providing the healthcare they are trained to provide and that is the standard of care. I urge you to look at that and I urge you to please do not sign a budget that does not include a codification of Roe v. Wade.”
The governor didn't respond. I guess he was too busy attending the NRA annual meeting, conveniently nestled between two mass shootings.
