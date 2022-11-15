It appears the excruciating midterm elections are almost over, with some ballots in Western states still to be tallied and at least one notable runoff we must endure. One thing, however, is clear. Sen. Maggie Hassan, Rep. Chris Pappas, Gov. Janet Mills, Rep. Jared Golden and other high-profile Democrats snatched victory from the jaws of — oh, who am I kidding? It turns out these races were not even close. The Republicans’ golden calf (actually, more of an orange calf) of the past six years has proven in 2022 a boon to Democrats.
Listen up, Dems. You owe a resounding “thank you” to prodigal son returned to the party fold, Donald Trump. (Two biblical references in two paragraphs is undoubtedly two more than anyone who knows me would have foreseen. Suffice it to say as a child I attended Sunday school, if sporadically.) Erstwhile Democrat and master of political fluidity, Trump single-handedly salvaged the careers of the aforementioned North Country Democrats whose political futures, especially that of Hassan, appeared tenuous at best.
On Twitter, 89-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley (and I’m having a hard time reconciling Chuck Grassley with Twitter) advised Trump to stop talking about the 2020 election and to look to the future. “Follow Lincoln advice ‘I do not deny the possibility that the people may err in an election but if they do the true cure is in the next election.” Indeed, when it comes to Abraham Lincoln, Grassley is a foremost expert. After all, he was an eyewitness.
But Trump is far stealthier than we’ve believed him capable of being, and the Trump-endorsed strategy of “deny, deny, deny” panned out beautifully for Democrats as was undoubtedly his plan. He successfully mounted a tactical offense so as to facilitate a “November surprise.”
A week ago, Trump teased a big announcement for yesterday. It was anticipated he was going to declare his 2024 bid for the presidency. Gov. Chris Sununu for one believes the timing of such an announcement to be ill-considered. Friday the governor was interviewed on Julie Mason’s SiriusXM morning show. He proposed that if Trump were to announce anything prior to the Georgia runoff he would “muck all that up.” What, I wonder, could possibly be further mucked up in that race?
Georgia, disinclined to cede its political limelight, is also monopolizing the attention of the sports world as UGA’s football team again this week holds the No. 1 spot in the AP poll. The defending national champion Bulldogs remain undefeated this season with only two regular season games remaining. Not for nothing, but this seems a more fitting arena for Herschel Walker. Perhaps he might consider a “lateral” move.
Sununu acknowledged that Trump’s talent lies in firing up his base, but he may be lacking “when it comes to real ground game political instincts.” Sununu sums up Trump saying, “He does what he does.” Does he ever. As for ground game political instincts, it’s not inconceivable that the 2024 Republican presidential primary might just come down to a battle of the governors that sees Gov. Ron DeSantis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Sununu duking it out.
While following Trump’s political party affiliations over the years has been whiplash-inducing, I’d point to the eight years in the early 2000s he was a registered Democrat. In fact, as late as 2015 he said on MSNBC, “I identify with some things as a Democrat.” Hey, he’s been a Republican for 10 years now. In accordance with his track record it’s time for a switch.
My column deadline preceded Trump’s “very special announcement,” but political prognosticator that I am, my prediction was that last night Trump would declare his candidacy to be restored to the presidency — as a Democrat. Think about it. If there’s one thing he’s not short on, it’s shock value. If this man wants to be reinstated his best chance might just be to challenge President Joe Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary.
As for a running mate, I understand Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, also once a Democrat, has recently landed in the job market and as such might consider an update to her political affiliation. I’ve already put the blue MASA hats into production (Make America Sane Again.) And if this Don is looking for a catchy political slogan, I’ll tip my new blue hat to retired Gen. Don Bolduc and offer up, “I’m switching horses, baby!”
