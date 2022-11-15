It appears the excruciating midterm elections are almost over, with some ballots in Western states still to be tallied and at least one notable runoff we must endure. One thing, however, is clear. Sen. Maggie Hassan, Rep. Chris Pappas, Gov. Janet Mills, Rep. Jared Golden and other high-profile Democrats snatched victory from the jaws of — oh, who am I kidding? It turns out these races were not even close. The Republicans’ golden calf (actually, more of an orange calf) of the past six years has proven in 2022 a boon to Democrats.

Listen up, Dems. You owe a resounding “thank you” to prodigal son returned to the party fold, Donald Trump. (Two biblical references in two paragraphs is undoubtedly two more than anyone who knows me would have foreseen. Suffice it to say as a child I attended Sunday school, if sporadically.) Erstwhile Democrat and master of political fluidity, Trump single-handedly salvaged the careers of the aforementioned North Country Democrats whose political futures, especially that of Hassan, appeared tenuous at best.

