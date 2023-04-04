I watched Friday night’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” and was thrilled to learn Maher’s guest was New Hampshire’s own Gov. Chris Sununu. Indicative of the discourteousness of our time, the chat fest quickly devolved into a battle over who of the two could talk over the other. While this is a skill of Maher’s and his guests are ordinarily deferential, Sununu, a fast talker, not to mention a double talker, may have outdone him. I’m not sure if either was able to complete a sentence, but I was able to glean a key component — Sununu’s tragic flaw.
I’d had high hopes for a presidential bid by the governor, but his judgment isn’t what it might be. Despite what he proclaims to be a chasm between him and POTUS Interruptus, he promises to vote for him in 2024 — as he has done twice — simply because Donald Trump is a Republican. Third time’s the charm.
Mind you, Trump’s party affiliation is as the wind blows, but at present he’s a registered Republican (and likely ought to be registered for far more.) This is all that matters to the governor. What does it make you when you would shirk morality and basic decency to align with a soulless autocrat and probable felon who would sell our nation to line his pockets?
Alternatively, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, also weighing a run, last week paid a visit to the Granite State. During a forum at St. Anselm’s, Christie emphasized that Republicans needed to move on from Trump, saying “The only person he cares about is him. And if we haven’t learned that since Election Day of 2020 to today, then we are not paying attention.” (Or perhaps we’re paying too much attention to Foxy News.) It sounds as if in New Hampshire many are paying attention, and there’s interest in finding a less repugnant candidate. Christie predicted that a primary challenge is “not going to end nicely.”
Maher asked for Sununu’s thoughts as to the New York indictment and whether the former president was guilty. He replied, “I’m assuming he is.” Maher said it never matters to Trump whether or not he actually wins, and Sununu agreed. Asked about the insurrection Sununu proclaimed, “Horrible! Jan. 6 was an absolute disaster, one of the worst days in America.”
Fortunately, modesty is not a stumbling block for this governor. “I’m one of the more popular governors in the country. It’s not because of my warmth and charm.” To be sure. And, “The discipline of good leadership is knowing the limits of your power and believing that the voter is smarter than me.” The voter is, if your grammar is any indication.
Finally, “I think Republicans have lost a lot of independents, I think we’ve lost a lot of young voters — I’m trying to bring them back on the team.” I’ll offer that endorsing a loathsome candidate is a poor recruitment strategy. Sununu speaks proudly not only of his record as governor, but of his fierce defense of traditional Republican values, few of which, if any are shared by the former president.
Chris, here’s where you lose me. “I’m gonna support the Republican. Does that surprise you? That the Republican governor and a lifelong Republican would support the Republican?”
Actually, it does surprise me. You’re leery of losing the Trump base when you could instead appeal to independents and younger voters in an effort to return dignity to your party. And if you’re the leader of the state’s Republican party, rather than fealty to an individual, shouldn’t your primary loyalty be to the party itself and possibly restoring it to greatness? Or at the very least, sanity.
Sununu repeatedly proclaims himself a “lifelong Republican.” So do the right thing. You’ve set a dangerous precedent, and one with no stops. Nobody is questioning your devotion to party, but your blind ambition has obscured your perspective. You’re cavalierly dismissive, claiming Trump won’t win the candidacy and thus it’s a non-issue. It’s absolutely an issue, and knowing all you do, that you would bestow upon a traitorous insurrectionist your vote makes you no better than he. Governor, you have failed the character assessment spectacularly.
Party leaders like Sununu voting for Trump? Therein lies the death rattle of the GOP. Forget drag queen story hour. Surrendering a sacrosanct vote to one so morally bereft is the true obscenity.
(2) comments
You failed to mention the multitude of lies he slipped into the conversation with Bill Maher. Bubba Guv also stated enthusiastically that he had addressed mental health, which he has not. He stated that he had improved the status of education, which he has shifted tax dollars to private and religious institutions (who enjoy a religious property tax exemption and should be repealed if accepting EFA funds), he stated that he does not participate in silly political stunts, yet Bubba Guv raffled off the flag that flew at the statehouse from the day the GOP voted down Family Medical Leave. Sunono needed a rainbow fro clown wig to go with his big clown like shoes while he was twisting balloons in Los Angeles. Also, to dump on California while you are sitting in the hot seat is about as daft as a New England political nepo baby can get.
All important points, but the column is allowed a limited number of words. You should write a letter!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.