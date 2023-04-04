I watched Friday night’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” and was thrilled to learn Maher’s guest was New Hampshire’s own Gov. Chris Sununu. Indicative of the discourteousness of our time, the chat fest quickly devolved into a battle over who of the two could talk over the other. While this is a skill of Maher’s and his guests are ordinarily deferential, Sununu, a fast talker, not to mention a double talker, may have outdone him. I’m not sure if either was able to complete a sentence, but I was able to glean a key component — Sununu’s tragic flaw.

I’d had high hopes for a presidential bid by the governor, but his judgment isn’t what it might be. Despite what he proclaims to be a chasm between him and POTUS Interruptus, he promises to vote for him in 2024 — as he has done twice — simply because Donald Trump is a Republican. Third time’s the charm.

BBNO$
BBNO$

You failed to mention the multitude of lies he slipped into the conversation with Bill Maher. Bubba Guv also stated enthusiastically that he had addressed mental health, which he has not. He stated that he had improved the status of education, which he has shifted tax dollars to private and religious institutions (who enjoy a religious property tax exemption and should be repealed if accepting EFA funds), he stated that he does not participate in silly political stunts, yet Bubba Guv raffled off the flag that flew at the statehouse from the day the GOP voted down Family Medical Leave. Sunono needed a rainbow fro clown wig to go with his big clown like shoes while he was twisting balloons in Los Angeles. Also, to dump on California while you are sitting in the hot seat is about as daft as a New England political nepo baby can get.

doggymom
doggymom

All important points, but the column is allowed a limited number of words. You should write a letter!

