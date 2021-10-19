Worldwide the United States continues to have among the highest COVID deaths per capita. Despite being the third country to roll out vaccines, our vaccination rate has been surpassed by 44 countries, including the likes of Turkmenistan, Cuba, Fiji and someplace called Brunei.
Even with this bleak track record, New Hampshire has achieved standout status! We're one of the top five states with the fastest rising COVID caseloads. As of yesterday morning, cases were up 16 percent, with Coos and Sullivan counties identified as COVID "hot spots." Compare that with our neighbor to the east. Maine's caseload was down 24 percent, with zero "hot spot" counties. To bring it home, SAU 9 had a record-setting 24 positive cases last week. This is exceptionally bad news as we head indoors for the next few months.
Concurrent with the state's spike, Republicans actually turned down $27 million in federal aid for COVID vaccination funding. We're talking huge money to help finance state vaccination efforts for those who want to get vaccinated, aka sane people. It's apparent from this week's Tele-Talk responses than an alarming number of ill-informed locals believed these funds to be for implementing vaccine mandates. To elucidate, this had absolutely nothing to do with mandates.
Yes folks, our councilors — those we elected to office — turned down $27 million, not to mention they squelched an opportunity to create jobs. New Hampshire's DHHS hoped to use the federal funds for new positions, including a public health program manager and several public health employees to promote and disseminate vaccinations.
The state website touts Executive Councilors as "advocates for the people" and "the constituent's (sic) eyes and ears in Concord." The valley's eyes and ears is Joltin' Joe Kenney. Be sure to let him know how you feel in 2022.
The website also says the Executive Council works on issues of importance "to our fiscally conservative, very open government." I'll suggest they change that to "fiscally irresponsible government held hostage by a faction of far-right lunatics seemingly determined to kill off their own voters." Gov. Chris Sununu called the Executive Council's vote “a disservice of all who we are elected to serve.” Ya think?
The initial Executive Council meeting during which they were scheduled to vote was abruptly ended when it was besieged by agitated anti-vaxxers. The mob was led by one Frank Staples who has been harassing and endangering Sununu and his family since last year when the governor implemented, albeit belatedly, a temporary mask mandate.
At least our governor has a sense of humor! He said, “I don't believe most of the people protesting were part of the Republican Party." With eyes on the U.S. Senate, Sununu is well-aware that because he's actually sane, he has support among Democrats and independents. He knows better than most these are the new breed of "Republicans" who have completely discredited the party and taken it far, far down the proverbial rabbit hole.
Sociologist Zeynep Tufekci wrote, "Responding to our societal dysfunctions has been among the greatest challenges of this pandemic" with "a political and media establishment stirring up resentment and suspicion."
This dysfunction was on full display when State Rep. Ken Weyler distributed "The Vaccine Death Report," and promoted unhinged claims that people were being injected with tentacled creatures and/or 5G technology.
Despite the many conflicting efforts, New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services has been a source of inspiration. They have a mobile vaccination van available at no cost for any and every group in New Hampshire, from a clinic to a backyard gathering. I wonder if I could book it for other vaccines, i.e. rabies or leptospirosis.
I took two of my pack, Cooper and Mel, to the vet last week. Masks are required and both dogs were fine with that. (Being coonhounds, their ears are substantial enough to secure those loops.) What I didn't realize and found unsettling is that Cooper is a hardcore anti-vaxxer. He's from Mississippi — a redbone from a red state with a dismal COVID vaccination record. Still, I thought he was better informed. I had no idea he'd be hyper-politicizing his health care.
Cooper objects to my vaccine mandate as he's been doing his own research. He was excessively concerned with Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend's reaction. I explained he wouldn't experience that side effect because he no longer possessed that equipment.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
