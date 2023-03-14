When I was in high school, I loved to read and write. When I bandied the idea that I was considering English as a future college major, my mother said, “You don’t want to major in English. You have to read a lot of boring books.” Believing at the time that “Mother knows best,” I allowed the intrusion. At some point I understood better that “Mother has an agenda,” i.e., she wanted me to major in classical music as she’d done. Of her children I was selected as “the musical one” and my brother as the “scholar.” (How very wrong mother was.)

Once I alit on a college campus, out from under the heft of my mother’s voluminous thumb, the world of liberal arts was mine to absorb. I proved a sponge — to the extent that it didn’t interfere with an expansive social life that was no longer heavily regulated. I harken back to Pete Townshend’s “I’m Free” that blared from the freshman dormitories.

