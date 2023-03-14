When I was in high school, I loved to read and write. When I bandied the idea that I was considering English as a future college major, my mother said, “You don’t want to major in English. You have to read a lot of boring books.” Believing at the time that “Mother knows best,” I allowed the intrusion. At some point I understood better that “Mother has an agenda,” i.e., she wanted me to major in classical music as she’d done. Of her children I was selected as “the musical one” and my brother as the “scholar.” (How very wrong mother was.)
Once I alit on a college campus, out from under the heft of my mother’s voluminous thumb, the world of liberal arts was mine to absorb. I proved a sponge — to the extent that it didn’t interfere with an expansive social life that was no longer heavily regulated. I harken back to Pete Townshend’s “I’m Free” that blared from the freshman dormitories.
I explored. I dove into history, philosophy, religion, government, French, music theory ... and English. When all was said and done I graduated, by default, with a BA in English literature. I remain passionate about the value of a liberal arts education as it encourages intellectual exploration, opens one’s mind to the world and to ideas, and gifts one with the elements to meaningfully engage. My liberal arts experience instilled in me a lifelong curiosity and the confidence to project my own ideas. When those cloistered collegiate years come to a close, one is discharged into a world one better understands, equipped with the tools to navigate it.
As you might imagine, a recent New Yorker article, “The End of the English Major,” caught my eye. There’s been a dramatic decline in humanities majors over the past decade — notably English and history — due to varying factors, with economic considerations topping the list. Funding is being cut to these departments as students graduating with tremendous debt are opting for majors in fields promising more immediate cash rewards.
Pamela Paul follows this with a New York Times opinion piece titled “How to Get Kids to Hate English.” She suggests that “another part of the story is how demanding English literature is.” In their high-tech world of instant gratification contributing to, as Paul calls it, “smartphoned attention spans,” kids don’t understand that plodding through a challenging text has its own rewards. The idea that it’s too much effort is now reinforced by national guidelines.
Students are learning early on to hate English because of how it’s currently taught, thanks mainly to the Common Core standards, adopted and employed in most public school curricula. Paul writes, “It’s as if once schools teach kids how to read, they devote the remainder of their education to making them dread doing so.” Yikes. Rather than exposing young readers to the rigors of intact texts, excerpts are often spoon-fed. Remember the Cliffs Notes hidden in backpacks? It sounds as though these days Cliffs Notes are more likely to be assigned reading.
When the standards are so low, how can we expect our children to soar? I’m no fan of standardized tests, and with today’s tendency to teach to them, a child’s innate love of learning isn’t cultivated but sabotaged. Such an environment places emphasis on results rather than growth.
In addition, right-wing book bans and woke repurposing of classic texts have resulted in the same outcome — to shield young readers from ideas and realities. This content moderation is injected into our schools so as to deny information subjectively deemed objectionable by the noisiest among us. Paul comments, “Kids adopt the blinkered veil of presentism — the tendency to judge past events according to contemporary standards and attitudes — only when adults show them how.” So true. Even in high school I was discerning enough to apply societal evolution to my ingestion of historical texts. Kids are better able to employ cultural context than the book police recognize.
My children’s love of reading was nurtured early on at home, and it was fostered by their schooling. My youngest graduated high school the year before the Common Core was introduced, and for that I fall to my knees and kiss the earth. Paul concludes, “By asking so little of students, schools today show how little they expect of them. In underestimating kids, the curriculum undermines them.”
