Every Hound down in Houndville liked Christmas a lot...
But the Vet, east of Houndville in Fryeburg, did NOT!
The Vet hated Christmas! The whole Christmas season!
Do you want to know why? I'll tell you the reason.
It's not the crowds he'd be fighting all week at Wildcat
He's not canceling Christmas like some baby-eating Democrat.
I assure you the most likely reason of all,
Was his blood pressure rising just dreading the call.
More likely than not it would come in the night
As he snuggled in bed with the covers pulled tight.
At the busy vet clinic, while making his rounds
He knew well his Christmas would be ruined by the Hounds,
For he knew every Hound down in Houndville beneath,
Was busy ingesting a mistletoe wreath.
"They're unraveling stockings! Upending the tree!
Their unruly conduct spells E-M-E-R-G-E-N-C-Y!"
And he paced, his stethoscope hung 'round his neck,
"Come Christmas Eve there's but one hall I'll un-deck!"
For tomorrow, he knew, all the Hound girls and boys,
Would wake bright and early. They'd rush for their toys!
And oh, my, the noise! Oh,the noise! NOISE! NOISE! NOISE!
And THEN they'd do something he liked least of all!
Every Hound down in Houndville, the tall and the small,
Would frolic outside, ears blowing and swaying.
They'd run and they'd leap. And those Hounds would start baying!
They'd bay! And they'd bay! And they'd bay! BAY! BAY! BAY!
And the more the Vet thought of this Hound Christmas bay,
The more the Vet thought, "This all must go away!
I know just what to do!" The Vet grabbed a c-note,
Drove to town, bought a Santy Claus hat and a coat.
He called his Maine Coon cat, he took some red thread,
And tied reindeer antlers atop the cat's head.
Then the Vet said, "Get in!" And he fired up the Jeep,
And they drove off to Houndville where Hounds were asleep.
He looked at the chimney. He looked at the door.
He said, "What's the point? The tree's on the ground floor!"
Then he entered the home full of evil intent,
He took down the stockings, took every present!
There were Chuck-its and tennis balls, chew toys and Kongs,
Nylabones, bully sticks (made from bull dongs!)
The Vet grabbed the tree and he took the Hounds' feast!
He took the Hound-pudding! He took the roast beast!
The Vet turned to leave and he saw a small Hound.
Little Daisy Jane Hound was there standing her ground.
She stared at the Vet and said, "Santy Claus, why,
Why are you taking our Christmas tree? Why?"
"Why, my sweet little tot, this tree just won't do.
Your parents quite clearly weren't thinking of you.
So I'm taking it home to my workshop, my dear.
I'll string it with bones, then I'll bring it back here."
And his fib fooled the (none too bright) dog. Then he patted her head,
And he gave her a biscuit and sent her to bed.
He walked out the door the same way he came in,
The Coon cat bore witness to that evil grin!
"When they wake in the morn I know just what they'll do!"
Those Hounds down in Houndville will all cry 'Boohoo.'"
He got out of the Jeep and took off his disguise.
What on earth? What he heard was a shocking surprise!
Every Hound down in Houndville, the tall and the small,
Was baying! Without any presents at all!
And what happened then? Well...in Houndville they say
That the Vet's tiny heart grew three sizes that day!
The Vet brought back the toys and the stockings and tree,
With love in his heart, this new Hound devotee!
He realized that bay was the Hound Christmas carol.
It's beautiful! Angelic! Such a shame they're all sterile.
