One Carter enters hospice as another is discharged. Jimmy Carter, age 98, has opted to receive palliative care at his home. The other Carter is my mother. In less than three weeks we’ll celebrate her 94th birthday. She is departing hospice through the “in” door. If this seems like déjà vu, it is. All over again. She’s been discharged from hospice care for the second time. Is that even a thing?

I visit my mother dutifully, though of late not as often as I once did. I was visiting every two to three weeks thinking she had so little time. I’ve recently come to my senses, backing it off to every four to five weeks. Fool me once ... fool me for four years. This woman is going nowhere.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.