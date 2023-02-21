One Carter enters hospice as another is discharged. Jimmy Carter, age 98, has opted to receive palliative care at his home. The other Carter is my mother. In less than three weeks we’ll celebrate her 94th birthday. She is departing hospice through the “in” door. If this seems like déjà vu, it is. All over again. She’s been discharged from hospice care for the second time. Is that even a thing?
I visit my mother dutifully, though of late not as often as I once did. I was visiting every two to three weeks thinking she had so little time. I’ve recently come to my senses, backing it off to every four to five weeks. Fool me once ... fool me for four years. This woman is going nowhere.
Her caregiver Francisco told me she saw a breaking news banner across the TV screen reading, “Carter going to hospice.” Taken aback, she asked, “Why are they saying I’m going in when I’m coming out?” Seemingly checking the boxes physically despite congestive heart failure, her cognition has not improved. Nor has her hearing.
My mother cannot hear a darned thing, and she’s too proud/stubborn/incurious (you pick) to wear her hearing aids. It’s to the point I’m not sure if they enhance her hearing any longer, but her refusal to try is unfathomable. And maddening.
The congestive heart failure causes violent and prolonged coughing fits. These have become routine to the point that family and friends have become inured to them — as has, apparently, her hospice evaluation team. Where we used to jump to her aid, now we turn our attentions elsewhere until the coughing subsides. These bouts are undeniably a disruption during a phone call, but they’re hardly the greatest disruption. To illustrate, the following is a snippet from yesterday’s conversation.
My mother: Coughing fit. “OK, I’m back.” Another coughing fit.
Me: “Oh dear! I’m sorry you’re coughing. Scott’s having a terrible time with coughing, too.”
My mother: “Oh! That’s wonderful! Tell him Happy Birthday and get him something from me!”
The following is from a conversation last week.
My mother: “Hello? Hello? I can’t hear you! Are you going through a dead zone?”
Me: “Yes. Your ear.”
Of the many memorable conversations, one from a few weeks ago really stands out.
My mother: “It’s been wild here! I’m glad you called!”
I was delighted she was so entertained. We might have something to talk about, meaning she might have something to talk about. I believe we’ve established she can’t hear what I say.
Me: “Sounds intriguing. What’s going on?”
My mother: “Your father finally woke up.”
That was quite a curve ball, since the last time my father woke up was in September of 2014.
My mother: “Francisco, didn’t he wake up?”
Francisco: “Oh, for sure, Mrs. Carter.”
My mother: “It’s been absolutely crazy. And so confusing. I need you to come down to help us make sense of this.”
Me: “OK, Mom, I’m planning to come next week.”
My mother: “Dad’s right here. Do you want to talk to him?”
Me: “I’d love to, but I’m running to an appointment. Tell him I’ll call him later!”
That seemed to appease her. Fortunately I haven’t heard a thing about it since, as I’m not sure how long I’d be able to dodge that bullet.
Last week, I changed cellular providers to one that offers a more reliable signal in Brownfield. With the switch I was entitled to a new phone. In transferring and then configuring and deleting outdated contacts I came across one of note. “Dad.” This was his mobile phone. After he passed I used to call the number just to hear the sound of his cheerful voice inviting me to leave a voicemail, and periodically I did. But the years passed, and he’s no longer there. The last time I called I got a Verizon recording. “Welcome to Verizon Wireless. The number you dialed has been changed, disconnected, or is no longer in service.” I wept. I still have his number on my phone, though certainly by now it’s been reassigned.
I call my mother on her landline, and neither will it ever be deleted from my phone. The voicemail is generic, but this is the phone number I’ve known since moving to Bronxville when I was 8 years old. It’s part of all that I am.
