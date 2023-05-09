I was a "guest" at Memorial Hospital this past week, during which time hospital president Art Mathisen announced his resignation, which begs the question: Was it something I said?
Memorial is walking on eggs when I'm on the premises. I've been on the inside twice, and both times I've written "reviews." These have been read, and I know this because after my last I was contacted by the head of PR. That visit was more like a surprise inspection because, as I'd done on my first visit, I infiltrated through the ER.
This past week, however, I had a "reservation" (highly recommended) I imagine the administration was alerted in advance to my arrival, and instructions were likely given to "treat with kid gloves — and if that doesn't work put a pillow over her face." Those who read last week's column will recall I was having a hip replacement, and I'm nothing if not transparent. Heck, I violated my own HIPAA.
Mine was the first surgery of the day. Everyone involved was fresh and cheery, and what unfolded was an exemplary model of efficiency. It seems they'd done this before. There was no lingering, and I was prepped and whisked off before I'd had a chance to make peace with my life and find reconciliation at its imminent ending.
Upon the recommendation of the anesthetist and the surgeon, I opted for spinal anesthesia, so as soon as I was stitched up I was wide awake and engaged, surrounded by smiling faces. I'd pulled through! It seemed I was the only one surprised by this miracle. But no time to ruminate. Without further ado, we were on the move. We made the hospital rounds, stopping first at X-ray and then on to my room.
I began my convalescence in a semi-private room. For the uninitiated, there's absolutely nothing private about a semi-private room. Let's just say it didn't work out and my team, visibly relieved not to have drawn the short straw that day, set about finding me alternate accommodations.
I was removed to a private room upon a vacancy. I knew not in what manner the former patient had vacated, and I didn't want to know. I had a private room and with it a chance in hell of sleeping that night. It was heavenly.
I must say, I was pampered no end. (Four Seasons, you have competition.) Spa services included 24-hour lower leg massage, warm blankets at my beck and call, a welcome packet of luxury non-skid slippers and a luxury robe with a unique twist — it opened in the back. Tres chic. Anything else I desired was but a call button away. I was showered with attention from all manner of hospital staff, many likely in hiding from my former roommate.
As an inpatient, one discovers Memorial Hospital has its own Second Amendment entitling every patient to the right to well-regulated vitals. "Well-regulated vitals, so as to monitor and ensure the health and well-being of the patient, shall not be infringed." I can attest this is followed to the letter, and interpretation hasn't been bastardized to accommodate extremists and special interests.
I was served three meals during my stay, and the cuisine was five star. I had slow-cooked steel cut oatmeal for breakfast, and, for lunch, a tuna sandwich made to order with bread and toppings of my choosing.
When it came time for dinner, I perused the extensive menu. I told the attendant multi-tasking as wait staff, I'd like the veggie burger, but having dined at this establishment before I was concerned it wouldn't come with enough ketchup for my liking. I do like ketchup. Only on a few particular items, but with these I consume it with gusto. I also have a significant affinity for Heinz. She either found me amusing or annoying. Anyway, she showed up with a plate filled with 10 packets of Heinz, over and above what came with the burger.
Another pleasant surprise came at the end of my visit. At the end of my two unintentional stays, the exit process was lengthy and arduous, seeming akin to release from incarceration. This time checkout was a breeze. It consisted of little more than reviewing home care, assuring me I could call with questions and concerns, and waving goodbye. Again, I can't recommend highly enough making a reservation prior to visiting. All in all a top notch experience. Art, might you reconsider?
Jonna Carter is now hobbling less in Brownfield, Maine.
