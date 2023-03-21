My head is spinning as researchers, in their seemingly endless quest to determine the origin of the COVID-19 virus have happened upon evidence leading to a new theory. An infected bat in a Wuhan wet market? Old news. A leak from a Wuhan lab? New old news. The latest conjecture still has the virus originating in Wuhan, constituting the third strike for the city and the reason a visit there has been stricken from my bucket list. What happens in Wuhan clearly does not stay in Wuhan.
There's been a lot of swabbing happening trying to hone in on why, at the onset of 2020, the world was delivered a knockout punch. Genetic data from a seafood and meat market have turned up evidence that again points to zoonotic transmission, although this time it isn't bats. It's raccoon dogs. OMG! I believe I have three of these, and I may never look at them the same way again.
While the idea of a sick bat is pretty stomach-churning, it's this latest theory that's really shaken me. Are my coonhounds' Far Eastern relatives to blame for the pandemic? Why, oh why, couldn't this have been simply a botched laboratory experiment covered up by our foremost adversary? That I could live with! But raccoon dogs for sale at wet markets? I guarantee this to be a losing proposition. Who in their right minds would buy these dreadful animals?
Britain's Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends against raccoon dogs as pets. Why didn't anyone tell me this years ago? According to their website, "A raccoon dog isn't suitable as a pet as their needs simply can't be met in a typical household." No sh__, Sherlock.
"We strongly discourage people from buying or keeping one as a pet." As do I.
"They're much more difficult to look after than you may imagine." Tell me something I don't know.
"They're extremely smelly ... not the best quality in a house pet." My experience has been that this depends largely upon what they've eaten in a 24-hour period.
Somehow, raccoon dogs have become widespread in areas of Europe where they're considered an invasive species. In the United States, they're predominantly invasive in Brownfield, Maine. They've invaded every corner of my apartment.
With all the recent press I've learned a few things. Raccoon dogs are monogamous. Who knew? Of course, mine are all ... umm ... incapacited, shall we say, and so monogamy or any other type of "gamy" is hardly an issue. (Don't get me going on their pronouns.)
In addition, they're the only hibernating canid. Mine don't seem to understand this. Though they're napping at present, it won't be long until the games begin. Again. Apparently, raccoon dogs are farmed in China for their fur. Yes, it's soft and sleek, but I fear the Chinese are missing the boat. Coonhounds ought to be farmed for their expansive ears.
It's occurred to me that possibly these Asian raccoon dogs are not being procured as pets, in which case I'm quite certain I don't want to know more. Let's just say I hope the buyers are wearing masks while dining. The very idea is repugnant to me — although if prices at Hannaford don't begin trending downward very soon, it's good to know I have options. Perhaps my coonhounds weren't such a poor investment after all.
Speaking of poor investments, I'm admittedly no financial genius; however, occasionally I can recognize a stinker. Though this one didn't involve coonhounds, I must say a certain $130,000 venture was a doozy. Perhaps by the time of publication we'll know exactly how bad an investment it was.
A few years after China opened its doors to the West, my father was invited over by the governmental publishing entity on a consulting basis, and he took with him my brother. They were treated like VIPs and provided with a translator and a tour guide. As guests of the government, they attended banquets and dined on many delicacies. One delicacy of note is "tanuki" or, as it is known in the West, raccoon dog. I've reason now to question whether, when my brother later acquired a redbone coonhound, he had ulterior motives. Fortunately for Bodie, my brother developed feelings for him.
I'm pleased to report that Bodie lived a long and fulfilling life, often ending up at, but never on, the dinner table.
