My head is spinning as researchers, in their seemingly endless quest to determine the origin of the COVID-19 virus have happened upon evidence leading to a new theory. An infected bat in a Wuhan wet market? Old news. A leak from a Wuhan lab? New old news. The latest conjecture still has the virus originating in Wuhan, constituting the third strike for the city and the reason a visit there has been stricken from my bucket list. What happens in Wuhan clearly does not stay in Wuhan.

There's been a lot of swabbing happening trying to hone in on why, at the onset of 2020, the world was delivered a knockout punch. Genetic data from a seafood and meat market have turned up evidence that again points to zoonotic transmission, although this time it isn't bats. It's raccoon dogs. OMG! I believe I have three of these, and I may never look at them the same way again.

