A lapse in communication led to our redbone coonhound Cooper's entrance into our lives. Sam, his predecessor, was my first rescue dog and my first redbone. It was Sam who set me on my course of becoming a depository for homeless coonhounds (among others). As 2016 came to a close we brought Sam home for the last time and laid him to rest by the stone wall down the hill in our back yard. A year passed and I was ready to open my heart and home to another who needed me.

I began perusing rescue websites. (Truly, I require supervision. I'm drawn to these like teenage boys to porn.) I found Mel, a black and tan coonhound, and submitted an application. For the uninitiated, adopting a dog these days is much like applying to an elite college, replete with references, essays, interviews, and a panel critiquing one's qualifications.

