A lapse in communication led to our redbone coonhound Cooper's entrance into our lives. Sam, his predecessor, was my first rescue dog and my first redbone. It was Sam who set me on my course of becoming a depository for homeless coonhounds (among others). As 2016 came to a close we brought Sam home for the last time and laid him to rest by the stone wall down the hill in our back yard. A year passed and I was ready to open my heart and home to another who needed me.
I began perusing rescue websites. (Truly, I require supervision. I'm drawn to these like teenage boys to porn.) I found Mel, a black and tan coonhound, and submitted an application. For the uninitiated, adopting a dog these days is much like applying to an elite college, replete with references, essays, interviews, and a panel critiquing one's qualifications.
Addict that I am, rather than wait patiently for my acceptance envelope I continued "surfing." One morning my husband discovered me in tears at my desk, a redbone coonhound looking out from my computer screen. I'd stumbled upon Cooper a couple of days prior and I kept returning to him. I hadn't mentioned him to Scott. This man who understands my essence and who bore witness to my singular bond with Sam said, "You have to submit an application."
Cooper, in Mississippi, was sponsored by an agency in Maine. Soon after submitting the application I saw on their website he'd been adopted. Wistful, I moved on. I finalized the paperwork for Mel and scheduled his transport, after which I sent a congratulatory email to Cooper's rescue organization. The next day I got a response. "Jonna, the adopter is you!" Huh??? I told Scott of the communication breakdown, and that Cooper was now also ours. I braced myself, but his response was laughter, and "We'll handle it." Two weeks after Mel was introduced to his new home Cooper arrived.
As every dog has a distinct personality, each has a background of experiences that shapes them. Cooper was quite pleasant but aloof, having little use for humans other than as a source for provisions, and he had no inclination to bond. Sam this was not. Sam had imprinted himself on me from day one. Sam had so desperately wanted a home, whereas Cooper wasn't familiar with the concept. Cooper had been living — and starving — on the streets in Mississippi for far longer than we'd understood at the time. He sported considerable scarring, visible evidence of some rough years.
One of Cooper's defining qualities was his boundless hunger. This characteristic from his past proved ineradicable. He was ravenous. And stealthy. I once walked into the kitchen to find Cooper — all of him — standing on the counter removing my bagel from the toaster. Unattended asparagus in the sink would vanish before it was cooked. Tomatoes couldn't ripen on the windowsill. Cooper once opened the toaster oven and pilfered half baked cookies.
Cooper also opened doors adeptly. Our exterior doors had levers, and he let himself and the others in and out at will. Our interior doors were sliding barn doors, and closing them was futile. Neither was any fence impenetrable, though he rarely ran beyond the trash cans in the barn — unless it was to the neighbor's barn.
Despite these predilections, Cooper was the best of the group — easy going, responsive, affectionate, ever effusive. He didn't overuse his voice like others in the household. Cooper's bay was one of absolute joy, reserved for long walks with his family, or when selected to go for a car ride.
It took Cooper the better part of that first year, but he gradually understood this was not another way station. This was forever. His transformation from detached to delighted — and delightful — evolved until he was arguably the most demonstrative of the pack in his adoration of his family.
Cooper graced our lives for six years, departing last week quite unexpectedly and leaving a gaping hole. On the one hand it seemed as if he'd always been with us, so tightly interwoven was he into the fabric of our family. Cooper wasn't Sam, nor did he need to be. Cooper was the gem you find when you're looking for something else entirely. Cooper was distinctly Cooper — completely magnificent and indelible.
