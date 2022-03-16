Ever since a memorable aptitude test given in my high school I’ve believed I was well-suited to a career as an advisor in some capacity. The test was memorable in its gaping inaccuracy, as the results reflected no such aptitude. I give terrific advice (it’s a gift) and am surprised not to be asked for guidance more often.
I was intrigued by a letter to the New York Times Magazine’s “The Ethicist” column, asking the question, “May I Disinherit My Right-Wing Daughters?” It took the columnist six lengthy paragraphs to answer this. It occurred to me that an advice columnist is in essence an advisor.
As I considered the question and waded through these paragraphs, I thought I should try my hand. Might I be able to answer this more concisely? Let’s give it a whirl! “May I Disinherit My Right-Wing Daughters?” Answer: “Yes.” Were I to elaborate, my longer answer would be: “Yes, you may.”
I think I may have a knack for this stuff!
And so I’ve launched my own “Dear Jonna” column. Readers, there’s no need to anguish over your assorted dilemmas as I’m here to help. And succinctly, at that. I’ll make short work of your lingering questions, thereby not wasting your valuable time. Or mine. As you can see below, the column has taken off in a big way!
Dear Jonna:
I recently adopted a coonhound from my local shelter. I adore her, but she is uncontrollable and badly in need of training. I understand you have coonhounds and are considered far and wide to be the foremost expert on the breed. Please give me some management advice and your preferred training methods.
Alton Annie
Dear AA,
You blithering fool. Coonhounds are completely untrainable, and the only way to co-exist with one — or several — is to let them train you. You must realize it’s necessary to turn your life over to them and beg for mercy.
Dear Jonna:
I’ve recently moved to Belmont and as such am represented in the State House by Michael Sylvia. I’m considering voting for him in November. What are your thoughts?
New Hampshire Newbie
Newbs,
Welcome to our fair state. I dearly love New Hampshire and hope you develop the same affinity. As such, you need to toss Mike Sylvia out of office on his scrawny hiney. The man is a racist, a secessionist, and a moron. He’s also trying to usurp authority at Belknap County-owned family ski area Gunstock Mountain.
Sylvia helped pen CACR 32, shot down in a big way Thursday in a House vote. Titled “Providing that the state peaceably declares independence from the United States and proceeds as a sovereign nation,” Sylvia took to the House floor to counter the idea that this was rebellion or insurrection as those are violent acts and this secession was “peaceful.” Indeed! Peaceful treason!
Sylvia’s partner in crime, Rep. Matthew Santonastaso, likened this to an “inevitable” divorce. This from Republicans, aka the party of “family values.”
But the bigger issue is the question of what happens when Mike Sylvia flushes. At one point his illegal domicile had no septic system. I can deal with racism, hating America and overall idiocy. I can even deal with the destruction of a ski institution. Unsanitariness, however, is a deal breaker.
Oh, if this seems less than succinct, you should have seen my original response.
Dear Jonna:
I haven’t been vaccinated against COVID. Republican State Rep. Ken Weyler made it clear from his “vaccine death report” that there were real concerns pertaining to tentacled creatures and 5G technology intended for mind control. And then there’s Nikki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s enlarged testicles. I’m a woman, but you can’t be too careful.
It appears help is nearly here. I might soon be able to procure Ivermectin from my pharmacist. It was recommended in committee and will be going to the House for a vote. This is the same Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs committee that gave Bill Marsh the boot after his speech against an anti-vaccine bill. And then Marsh had a hissy fit and defected to the Dems. Good riddance! HB 2022, aka the Don’t Say Hay bill, passed by 11 yea’s to 9 “neighs.”
I don’t know if my health insurance will reimburse this. Can I file a claim with my pet insurance?
Misty of Chocorua
Dear Misty-Information,
I cannot help you. I’m afraid nobody can.
Jonna Carter lives in Center Conway.
