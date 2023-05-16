A New York Times opinion piece by Connie Wang caught my eye last week entitled "Why Are There So Many Asian American Women Named Connie?" The lead-in read, "I thought my story was special. Little did I know it was the story of a generation." I was intrigued, having known a multitude of Asian Americans during my six years in Los Angeles. When I moved back to the East Coast, I even brought one with me as a souvenir.
I'd become especially familiar with Chinese immigrant culture, and I was fascinated by how an ancient tradition of names was adapted to ease acclimation into this foreign place. Chinese American babies are given traditional Chinese names as well as American names, and those who aren't born here generally adopt American names upon arrival, often choosing names of prominent Americans as their own. My then-husband, the aforementioned souvenir, was born in Hong Kong. When he arrived in California at age 5, his mother gave him the name "Johnny" after the president at the time, John F. Kennedy.
Lured by the Connies, I clicked on the Times essay to glean the source that had so captivated a generation, and I was amazed. This was not solely the Asian Connie. This was my Connie, successful paragon of a new, softer and completely relatable feminism.
When I ventured to Los Angeles to attend the University of Southern California in my junior year, I was exposed to all manner of cultures I'd experienced neither in the suburban haven of my childhood, nor whetting my undergraduate whistle at St. Lawrence University in the northernmost hinterlands of New York. Cultural variety and exposure had been fleeting at best, spoon fed to me in New York City and through my father's business associates, but Los Angeles afforded me a long sought total immersion. I'd stumbled upon my Mecca.
Los Angeles was like nothing I'd known, and wanting to soak it all in I flipped on the local news every evening. I'd been instantly mesmerized by a young female anchor whose incredible poise and skill was infused with humanity. As far as I was concerned she was journalism's "it" girl for aspiring young women, and her name was Connie Chung. When my father, a prominent journalist, first visited m,e I sat him down to watch. "Dad, you have to see this woman. I really think she's going places!" He agreed with me.
As much as I loved California and my life in Los Angeles, I knew it wasn't real and I'd return to the East Coast when it was time to become a bona fide adult. That day came, and my husband and I packed our belongings and drove away from the Hollywood lights, setting our sights toward the sunrise. It wasn't long before Connie followed, giving life to my prophecy of her greater future.
Connie Chung was revered by Asian women for reasons I didn't understand at the time. Wang writes, "It is not by chance that our families and, in particular, our mothers, all gravitated toward the same name. We all have our own stories, but we're also part of a larger story: about the patterns that form from specific immigration policies, and the ripple effects that one woman on TV prompted just by being there, doing her job."
Chung and her storied career infiltrated Asian homes and lives as far more than a woman and a journalist. Reflecting upon their upbringings, the Connies interviewed captured the essence of her significance to their mothers in particular. "This is a name we know with a face we recognize that looks like us. And our kid is going to be American, and hopefully achieve things like this woman did." Another spoke of "the longing that my mother harbored ... that her daughters would have a fighting chance in ways that she had given up on for herself." And finally, "It is a small triumph that I can now imagine my child looking back with curiosity on the days when a single news anchor could matter so, so much."
One day in 1993, in the midst of my toddler-induced mental fog, I walked down the driveway to the mailbox to find the latest Good Housekeeping Magazine, helmed at the time by my father, with Connie Chung gracing the cover. Thanks, Dad, for this nod to my role model of yore and for validating my own youthful aspirations. Thanks for bringing it all home.
