A New York Times opinion piece by Connie Wang caught my eye last week entitled "Why Are There So Many Asian American Women Named Connie?" The lead-in read, "I thought my story was special. Little did I know it was the story of a generation." I was intrigued, having known a multitude of Asian Americans during my six years in Los Angeles. When I moved back to the East Coast, I even brought one with me as a souvenir.

I'd become especially familiar with Chinese immigrant culture, and I was fascinated by how an ancient tradition of names was adapted to ease acclimation into this foreign place. Chinese American babies are given traditional Chinese names as well as American names, and those who aren't born here generally adopt American names upon arrival, often choosing names of prominent Americans as their own. My then-husband, the aforementioned souvenir, was born in Hong Kong. When he arrived in California at age 5, his mother gave him the name "Johnny" after the president at the time, John F. Kennedy.

