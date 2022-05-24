It’s decades beyond time for Americans to do something about our gun problem. We need to take a cold hard look at this country’s twisted relationship with guns and its prioritization of a bastardized interpretation of the Second Amendment over human life. Mine might not be a popular position here in Live Free or Die land, but I can’t help it if I’m blessed with common sense.
When I first moved to the valley nearly 23 years ago, I was “schooled” by a couple of well-meaning fellows that I’d best keep a lid on my opinions about guns, or some good ol’ boy who didn’t care for the viewpoint of a newcomer might just appear at my door toting one. That was my “not in Kansas anymore” moment. I had young children, and so like a suppressor on a Remington, I was effectively silenced.
We arrived here in the wake of the Columbine massacre, and the idea of such a horrific incident ever recurring was unthinkable — nearly as unthinkable as Columbine had been once. And as Americans, of course we would learn from this. We’d fix the problem. Then it happened again. And again. Fast forward 13 years. News broke of the shooting at a school my cousin’s children had attended, the Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Our greatest national shame is that this has become routine. Epidemic, actually.
The Washington Post reports that since Sandy Hook, this country has seen more than 3,500 mass shootings “in which four or more people are killed or injured.” How broken is our body politic?
New Hampshire, with its defiant allegiance to gun freedoms, is, in this culture of ever-escalating gun violence, a sitting duck. And mass shootings are only part of the problem. The less publicized shootings are facilitated as well. The problem is guns, and yet the gun issue has become so partisan and polarized that even thinking people can’t see straight.
New Hampshire has no waiting period for purchasing a firearm. This is a permit-less carry state. Open and concealed carry are legal without a license for anyone 18 and older, including non-residents. There are no magazine restrictions. “No Weapons Allowed” signs are not enforced. We have no red flag law permitting police or family members to petition the court to temporarily remove firearms from a person who may present a danger. Finally, private firearm purchases require no background check.
The non-profit Brady United reports that assault weapons with high-capacity magazines are the weapon of choice for mass shooters. “Military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines exist only to enact maximum destruction, and there’s simply no reason that everyday Americans need access to them.” Duh! The only reason anyone would need a semiautomatic weapon is if the deer were shooting back. Brady reports 67 percent of Americans support a ban on assault weapons. My question is, what is wrong with the other 33 percent?
Truth be told, I have my own dark history with firearms. I touched a gun. Once. Several years ago, my dogs were causing quite a ruckus in the backyard. I went out to see what was inciting such commotion, and on the other side of the fence stood a coyote.
I’d always had a firm “no firearms will cross my threshold” policy, but tragic circumstances had recently caused me to relent. We’d had a dog killed by coyotes, and my husband had borrowed a rifle. I ran indoors and grabbed it. When I got back outside, the coyote had disappeared.
Shaking with adrenaline, I rounded up the dogs and took them inside where they remained until my husband got home from work. I told him of the harrowing event, and he said, “The gun isn’t loaded.”
I responded, “I wasn’t going to shoot the gun.”
He looked perplexed. “What were you going to do with it?”
“I was going to hit the coyote with it.” My husband burst out laughing. He finds there is great entertainment value in being married to me.
Indeed, I was prepared to give that coyote a rifle whipping if it tried to engage with my dogs. In anticipation of future such ominous threats, perhaps I should procure a Louisville slugger. I know how to use one of those. Although clearly, for me it might just be a gateway assault weapon, and a slippery slope to a semi-automatic.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway.
