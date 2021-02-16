For Christmas, my son and daughter-in-law gave me a subscription to Storyworth, an online service that anthologizes a life via a series of weekly questions that are essentially writing prompts.
Every Monday I am emailed the prompt, and when my husband asks what I'm doing, my answer is "homework." At the end of the year, I'll receive a bound copy of 52 (I presume) essays that no one (I presume) is going to read. Upon submitting my weekly essays, Storyworth emails each one to my son, who (I presume) does not read them.
This week's prompt is "What is your most embarrassing family picture?" As a painfully shy and self-conscious child and teenager, my discomfort was captured on camera at every turn. There was hardly just one family picture that was embarrassing.
Recently I was tasked by my mother with sorting through boxes of old photographs. My father was the family chronicler, and I was the primary subject of his photographic journey. The incredible love he had for me is unconcealed in these pictures. I imagine I broke his heart when I became a reluctant subject evading the camera at every turn.
One astoundingly bad picture of me from high school has created a sensation for years. It sits in a frame in my parents' house, and when years ago my then teenaged son discovered it in a drawer amidst a bunch of old pictures, he brought his prize into the family room where everyone gathers, displayed it prominently and named it "Hippie Jonna."
For years, I've hidden Hippie Jonna in various drawers and cabinets, and every time I visit my parents' home she has re-emerged. If I'm there with my son, Hippie Jonna travels from room to room. She accompanies us to the dining table. She accompanies us to watch TV. She accompanies us when we break out a card game.
Several years ago, Hippie Jonna took on a new dimension. My son decided she resembled Forest Gump's Jenny. He found a picture of Jenny online, printed and sized it and artfully affixed it to Hippie Jonna's frame. The two are side by side, and so they have remained for years.
Hippie Jonna has presided over births, deaths, unions and dissolutions. The greatest challenge for the new man in my life when I took him to meet my parents was not whether he could clear the significant hurdles to acceptance erected by my mother, but whether he could reconcile Hippie Jonna with the woman he loved.
Not only did he marry me, but he proved his worthiness. Every trip to visit my family involves his unearthing Hippie Jonna if my son hasn't already been there to ensure she's on display.
I've long made peace with Hippie Jonna, but the Storyworth question specifies "family picture." Family pictures were too many to count, all of them unfortunately unflattering of me, and every year at Christmas from the time I was in middle school through the time my own kids were in middle school, one of these was selected for mass distribution in my parents' Christmas card, accompanied most years by an equally mortifying letter penned by my mother about the many accomplishments and accolades of her immediate family.
I cannot overemphasize the degree of trauma caused me every year by the holiday mail as I awaited the annual mortification. My photogeneity improved over the years, but the oblivious rendition of my life — of our lives — as fit succinctly into my mother's narrative, crafted as it was to reflect her own matriarchal success, reduced us to caricatures.
It was not until well into my father's lengthy struggle with Parkinson's disease that the time and energy my mother had once expended on the Christmas letter was rechanneled. (Dad, talk about taking one for the team!) After his passing, she busied herself with other hobbies, and thankfully did not resurrect the Christmas letter. But just when we thought it was safe to exhale ...
Christmas 2019 saw us in New York with my mother. Her gift that year to every family member was a glossy bound volume of our humiliations. If I'd had any desire to gather and burn the many years of letters and photographs, it's now too late. They've been preserved in perpetuity and distributed amongst the family for all to relive.
Postscript: In one of life's great ironies, I am now charged with writing my mother's holiday letter.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.