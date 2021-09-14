I'm embarking on a career change that promises to be even more lucrative than my gig writing a column for the Daily Sun. It's going to take me out of New Hampshire for a period of time.
I'll be driving to Texas, so I have to be sure everything I need is loaded into my car. I'm fixin' to break out my cowboy boots, my firearms and my pack of pregnancy-detecting coonhounds (this is actually a thing.) My mission is to seek out unsuspecting pregnant women, including women who might not even realize they're pregnant (hence the coonhounds,) and stalk them so as to identify any abortion aiders and abetters. I stand to make $10,000 a pop!
After signing the most restrictive abortion bill in the nation that makes no exceptions for victims of rape or incest, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has assured constituents, "Goal No. 1 in the state of Texas is to eliminate rape." How comforting! Especially since Texas blows every other state out of the water with staggering numbers of sexual assaults. In 2019, there were 15,000 rapes reported in Texas — the most of any state in the country, proving sure 'nuff that "everything's bigger in Texas."
Abbott goes on to say, "Texas will work tirelessly ... aggressively going out and arresting (rapists) and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets." What a relief this must be to Texas women. Though I'm curious as to why, since he's able to clear the streets of rapists, Abbott hasn't already done so. Maybe eliminating rape ought to have been at the top of that "to do" list, with retraumatizing victims a distant second. I hope nobody thinks to consider the not-so-tough questions before I've reaped my rewards.
I don't want to delay my trip because I'm predicting Texas is the state we're going to be giving back to Mexico in what I'll call reparations. Although Mexico might not want Texas. Mexico ruled last week that making abortion illegal is unconstitutional. I'm thinking Texas is no longer the prize it was considered in 1846.
If we don't want Texas, and Mexico doesn't want Texas ... Free Staters, this is exactly what you've been envisioning — a crazy right-wing state to call your own. Texas is a gift to y'all. They espouse your values of life, liberty, property and guns (which don't always result in life, but oh well). You're a political migration movement. People, let's keep moving. South this time.
The Free State Project began as a secessionist movement, and here it could secede without anyone batting an eye. After all, it wouldn't be the first time Texas was a rogue independent state. From 1836-45 it was exactly that. "The Free State of Texas" has such a ring to it. Move over, lone star, and make room on your flag for a porcupine.
I realize Free Staters are looking for a less populous state, but they'll only need to be patient. It's not presently low-population, but Republican legislators are rectifying that. The inevitable resurgence of back-alley abortions is certain to cull the population, especially of minority women.
Liberty lives in Texas. Not for women or minority voters, but who really cares about them? Not Texas, and not Free Staters. This is a match made in evangelical heaven. Imagine such a gift. And no war other than the war on women. You can have Texas as long as you relocate the border wall to the northern border. (Joe, please advise Border Patrol that Mexicans can enter the lower 47. Texans cannot.)
Meanwhile, as Chris Sununu revs up for a Senate run, it may behoove him to remember that while a significant number of independents and Democrats voted to re-elect him this past November as governor, he was still disguised as pro-choice and supportive of the rights of women to make their own reproductive health decisions with their doctors.
When legislators decided to bury the anti-women House Bill 625 in the budget rather than risk its defeat as a stand-alone bill, Sununu supported it. Planned Parenthood called this "the most regressive anti-reproductive health-care budget in New Hampshire history." Sununu signed on while continuing to claim he is pro-choice. "Pro-choice governors don't sign abortion bans."
I plan eventually to return to New Hampshire to ride the turning tide, where no doubt I'll be able to benefit from women's suffering from the comfort of home.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
