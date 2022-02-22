I’m back from Florida, welcomed home as I was by frigid temps, glorious majestic snow-capped mountains, and the annual influx of travelers pouring into the valley for school vacation week. And dogs. This was the most boisterous welcome of all, replete with jumping, howling and relentless licking. While the appeal of such a greeting might not be universally recognized, there’s much to be said for such unbound and unequivocal expressions of love.
Florida’s climate appeals to the winter weary, but there’s a steep trade-off. Florida is the ultimate “how to” for taking lush tropical landscape and rendering it devoid of its once mesmerizing beauty and character. The state has become defined by overdevelopment and is deluged with strip malls, tract houses, theme parks and high rises on the beach. Every time I visit, there is less natural splendor, all things green having been ravaged and replaced by concrete, rendering one town barely distinguishable from the next. Certainly there are pockets of beauty and charm, but all too often the fast dollar wins as Florida — a microcosm for America — falls victim to urban and suburban sprawl.
Beyond the boundaries of the Everglades, Florida’s tropical forest and its unique ecosystem has been all but eradicated and replaced by some aberrant idea of “progress.” Tragically, Florida appears to be irredeemable. At this point Conway is salvageable, but it may not be far behind. Pay attention!
In local news, school board member Joe Mosca has had quite a week of coverage. And uncoverage. Trying to read his excellent letter to the Sun while trying to un-see the picture of his bare midriff from a day or two prior has been a challenge.
Joe gives thoughtful perspective on the myopic parking fees and the debate over public restrooms that ought to have been established in the prior century. “My opinion is the selectmen and the town manager have made a mistake. It’s time to think outside the box.” Actually, Joe, it’s time for them to open the box and dive in, because the solution to these two significant and intertwined issues is crystal clear. Charging valley residents, and now even Conway residents, to park at specific recreation sites is doing little more than fostering resentment. Any revenue is used to pay the parking attendants. How is this remotely productive?
It’s quite obvious to Joe and to me that any paid parking needs to be in the middle of town where (predominantly) visitors are stopping to shop and experience our charming village. Not only are these folks used to parking meters and kiosks — this would actually produce significant income that could pay for desperately needed restrooms. Joe says, “Parking meters or kiosks would serve multiple purposes. The revenue generated over time would be enough to pay for the cost of the equipment, salary of the attendants and the construction of much needed public bathrooms.” Let me just add, “Duh!”
Free parking permits to residents is genius! It would cost nothing and keep the grumbling at bay. Select board, you can’t put a price tag on good will! It’s time to do some back pedaling, and there’s no shame in that. Put a hold on the $5 parking permits, take the $400,000 off the warrant, revisit these issues, and put a better plan in place.
Joe suggests that second homeowners be eligible for one permit per household. I’d much rather that permit go to residents in SAU 9 sending towns. These are the people who make the valley all that it is. Yes Joe, it’s a “simple solution to an issue that needs attention ... locals get to park for free and visitors get much needed public bathrooms which will be paid for by parking revenue ... This would be a win for everyone.”
And now some back pedaling of my own. It was brought to my attention that last week’s column may have appeared to be “taking a swipe” at Roger Goodell, and such was not my intention. His job puts him between a rock and a hard place, and I certainly wouldn’t want to be in his position. I observed a similarity between the football commissioner and a Key West rooster who happens to share his name. I quite admired the rooster as I admire human Roger, as both have adeptly negotiated some tricky waters, avian and political, to become extremely successful. Roger that!
Jonna Carter lives in Center Conway.
