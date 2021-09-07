I read with interest that Gov. Chris Sununu recently hosted a grand event right here in our neck of the woods. It's such an honor that he selected the Mount Washington Valley, and specifically the Conway Scenic Railroad, as the first in his three-part Super Spreader 603 Thank You Tour (I believe that's what it's called) where he got up close and personal with 500 attendees.
Still to come are a Fisher Cats game with free hot dogs and fireworks, and a harvest festival with cider pressing, music and ax throwing. As for the Fisher Cats, the Union Leader reports that over the weekend they had to cancel a double-header due to COVID. As for the ax throwing, I'm not sure that doesn't carry its own risks in the current political climate.
Super Spreader 603 is billed as a post-inaugural celebration. The inauguration, as you may recall, was in January and a press release from the governor's office stated that the ceremony was canceled "due to ongoing public safety concerns." From all appearances, Sununu no longer has any public safety concerns!
Memorial Hospital does, though, due to the regional uptick in COVID-19 plus an influx of patients with unrelated ailments. Memorial recently reinstated a "Code White" in anticipation of an increase in COVID patients, and it's now revisiting its surge plan developed earlier in the pandemic.
Sununu's post-inaugural celebration seems rather unlike an inaugural event and more like a lead-up to something else, and I'm not just talking about a COVID outbreak. Might this be a prelude to a formal announcement that he intends to challenge Maggie Hassan for U.S. Senate? He's been deflecting questions about whether he's gearing up for a Senate run — but he's certainly not doing the Super Spreader 603 for his health! This smacks of campaigning. After all, this is his third term and his first such undertaking.
Indeed, his PR team has been working overtime on his image. The Super Spreader Tour is the grand finale in the governor's Super 603 Road Trip. Since May, the guv has skied, fished, biked and paddle boarded through the state to much fanfare, assembling a mind-boggling photo gallery and leaving what would appear to be little time to engage in the business of governing. Is he campaigning, or am I jaded? Has our governor simply mellowed, foregoing swanky inaugural balls for average Joe-ness and hanging with his peeps?
On the train ride with his 500 new friends, there was nary a mask to be found. With no mention of a vaccination requirement, I do hope at the very least the attendees had taken their ivermectin! During the ride, although masks weren't worn, they were certainly discussed. The Daily Sun reported that "the debate over masks, especially in relation to schools, came up." Sununu encouraged concerned parents to talk to their school boards. He'd be impressed to learn how very proactive we've been in the valley!
New Hampshire now lags other New England states in vaccinations, and it's fallen out of the top 10 nationally. But apparently it leads in road rage incidents. On Saturday, a New Hampshire driver shot at another vehicle carrying a family in Dracut. A few days prior there was a similar shooting closer to home in Randolph. I myself have been the object of road rage. While I've not had a gun pulled on me, I have been Steinered. Perhaps a maskless train ride is the safer alternative.
Before boarding the train, there was a surprise ceremony and dedication by Sununu to a Conway Scenic Railroad employee, George B. Small, of a newly renovated rail car that Small and his team had spent six months refurbishing. Small had help with the restoration from his son Alan, with whom I'm acquainted. Alan drives a bus for Maine's Chebeague Transportation that shuttles travelers from the parking lot to the ferry that services Chebeague Island. Alan is my favorite of the CTC bus drivers. He's also a huge fan of Conway Scenic Railroad!
With Sununu hopefully on the mend from his recent scare and hospitalization for a bleeding ulcer, one wonders how the remainder of the tour is going to play out. I personally am continuing to avoid crowds. While I won't be attending the governor's events, I will be listening to his play list on super603tour.com (yes, there's an awesome playlist!) and dancing with dogs in my backyard.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
