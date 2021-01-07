“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”
Marveling at his own popularity, Donald Trump once made this shocking statement as he pointed his fingers like a gun. He masterminded this monster, and Wednesday a woman was shot and killed. This moment was in the making for over four years. For anyone wondering how we arrived here, “Stand back and stand by” should leave little doubt.
Jan. 6, 2021, is a date that will not be forgotten, and we as a nation will not soon rebound from the events of this day. When Congress reconvened at 8 p.m. to sanctify the electoral count, many Republican leaders gave impressive speeches. But it was not merely too little, too late. These very lawmakers own a significant role in creating the monster in the White House, while breathing life into the festering mindset of white supremacy, facilitating the predictable and I daresay inevitable mob that descended on the nation’s capital.
This havoc was given an invitation into the inner sanctum by these very lawmakers who, in their complicity and adulation, in their latching onto the purse strings of power were complicit in paving the way to insurrection.
Remember these names. Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ted Cruz of Texas, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Rick Scott of Florida, John Kennedy of Louisiana. These are the senators from the aptly named Sedition Caucus who continued with the disgusting charade of entertaining voter fraud and electoral malfeasance in Arizona and/or Pennsylvania.
The Representatives, equally reprehensible, are too many to name.
But perhaps most complicit are those sources masquerading as news. FOX, Breitbart, Newsmax and a plethora of social media sites have long been stoking the fires, and the blood is on them as well. Where we acquire our information is of primary importance, but so is how the information is distributed. Even much of established media, those sources shrouded in legitimacy and repute, have taken to sensationalizing and giving excessive exposure to already sensational events.
I’m at a loss as to the cure for these ills, but it seems that a hard, cold look at what constitutes responsible journalism in this era of internet-fueled dissemination of untruths and conspiracy theories is critical.
Making tough decisions to not print certain materials is a necessary check on herd mentality, and editors need to get over the “threat” of being called out for censorship. It is not censorship but rather the responsible determination to print or not to print needlessly inflammatory opinions — opinions based not in facts nor creative ideas but rather garnered from an amalgam of dubious sources. I’m not at all suggesting culling disparate opinions. We can certainly disagree, and spirited debate has historically defined opinion pages as it has defined our nation, but the debate was once based in fact and the disagreement over the interpretation of such. We’ve strayed far from this.
To dig further, I assert we’ve been failing our students when such a significant percentage of the country is unable or unwilling to distinguish fact from fiction, or news from entertainment, and they aren’t motivated to delve into legitimate sources when other offerings are easier to ingest. Certainly there needs to be a focus in our schools on how to identify and make such distinctions. A mandatory journalism ethics course in the high school curriculum would go far toward arming our youth with tools for success. However, when history teachers are regurgitating conspiracy theories and referencing biased extremist sources, I propose that our students are in real trouble.
Whatever one’s narrative, wherever one finds validation, there are supportive “facts” to be found. It is people like Donald Trump who understand how to excite and incite, and he has been preparing for this very moment for four years. He has cultivated a fawning and gullible populace and fed them a diet of falsehoods often through the guise of “news” outlets, all the while creating suspicion of facts and the legitimate sources that provide them.
Don’t think for one minute Donald Trump believes the conspiracy theories he pretends to espouse. He does not. He understands, however, how to play them — to put the machinery in motion to work for him. And in this alone he is brilliant. And lethal.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
