The manufacture, distribution and implementation of the COVID-19 immunization program has exceeded all expectations, with 43 percent of Americans having received at least one dose, and 29 percent of Americans fully vaccinated.
This is a victory for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, the public health and governmental planners, and the public at large, who cannot wait to resume their normal personal and professional lives.
The New Hampshire COVID-19 immunization program has been a resounding success thus far, with 401,000 (30 percent) residents fully vaccinated and 729,000 (52 percent) having received one dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Adding these percentages to the number of New Hampshire residents who have already been infected with COVID-19 (93,935, or 6.7 percent), and our total herd immunity in New Hampshire is now up to almost 60 percent.
That is the good news. The bad news is that a significant number of New Hampshire residents (as there are nationwide) have no intention of being vaccinated at all.
In the April 22 issue of The New England Journal of Medicine, 39 nationally representative polls were combined and demonstrate that 20 percent of all Americans have no intention of being vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 11 percent will probably not get vaccinated.
Those who decline to be vaccinated cited safety concerns, rushed development and approval process, and lack of concern with getting a COVID-19 infection as the primary reasons.
For instance, the Johnson & Johnson issue with potentially fatal blood clots in women is cited even though women are 10,000 times more likely to get clots from the birth control pill and 100 times more likely to die from a clot with the pill.
Not surprisingly, the vaccination refusal rate is associated with political party, with 13 percent of Democrats and 52 percent of Republicans declining to be vaccinated.
As a physician, one of the tragedies of the former populist administration is the substitution of science and public health with political libertarianism. Somehow, the recommendations of scientists and public health officials became conflated with a violation of civil liberties and individual rights and public refusal to comply with these recommendations became an act of individual liberty and patriotism.
This is tragic because we are in a race with the COVID-19 virus as we attempt to achieve herd immunity to stop the virus in its tracks while the virus attempts to circumvent immunization efforts through unlimited opportunities to mutate and to evade the immunity protections that the vaccine provides.
There are currently five COVID-19 mutations or variants in the United States and more are being discovered internationally. These variants spread more rapidly and can infect individuals more quickly.
The good news is that (for now) the vaccines produced work against the five variants; but the question is for how long? Thus, scientists are urging all nations to reach herd immunity of 70-80 percent as quickly as possible to avoid the possibility that variants will emerge that are beyond the immunity protection of the existing vaccines.
The best possible outcome is for everyone who is capable of being immunized to do so, regardless of political affiliation or personal philosophy. For some, this may involve a sacrifice of personal conviction or values. What is at stake is the safety of the community, state and country if we are to end this pandemic once and for all and return to our normal way of life.
For those who are opposed to the vaccine, please think of it as a personal gift to your neighbors and community that will enable our state and country with their respective economies to resume normal life as quickly as possible. It is a choice with a potential trade-off but one that will have a profound impact on the final outcome of this historic event.
And so, to all of you who have not yet done so, please get vaccinated. Your community will be grateful.
Jon Burroughs, MD, MBA, is president and CEO of The Burroughs Healthcare Consulting Network. He lives in Glen.
