There is no question that the venerable postal service has struggled to transition successfully into the 21st century with the advent of email, a burdensome pre-paid employee benefits program, and a lack of automation to compete with the likes of Amazon and FedEx.
Enter a president who is currently behind in the presidential election polls with an anticipated record-breaking 125 million Americans expected to vote by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and you have the perfect storm for what Donald Trump excels at: creating disruption and chaos that will leverage his chances to win a presidential re-election without having to win the popular vote.
Absentee voting has been around since the Civil War in order to provide an opportunity for the military to vote in national elections during their time of service. This quickly expanded. In 2016, 20 percent of all eligible voters voted absentee. All states permit absentee voting, with New Hampshire (up until 2020) one of the 16 that required an “excuse” to vote absentee. Multiple studies have found the rate of fraudulent mail in votes to be virtually non-existent (1 per 5 million-20 million, depending upon the study).
How does Trump intend to wage war against the U.S. Postal Service and absentee voters? The following is his plan to recapture the White House beneath the ruins of the postal service:
1. Hire someone as Postmaster General with no postal experience and with heavy financial conflicts of interest. Louis DeJoy, head of one of Trump’s super PACs that donated $360,000 to his 2016 campaign, owns significant stock (over $30 million) in XPO, a postal contractor. This is a violation of theU.S. Code, Section 208, which makes it a federal crime for a federal employee to participate on behalf of the federal government in any matter with which he has a financial interest.
2. Replace major postal executives with personnel with little if any postal management experience.
3. Ban overtime, create a hiring freeze, ask for voluntary retirements and prohibit personnel from making extra trips to get the mail delivered.
4. Remove mail-sorting machines and postal delivery boxes throughout the country. Since June, almost 700 multimillion-dollar machines that can sort 30,000 letters/hour were removed in order to “save money” (to eventually be replaced with better machines after the election). Most mail services have stated that this alone has put them behind at least two days.
Trump stated on FOX News on Aug, 13 with startling clarity: “They (the postal service) need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all the millions and millions of ballots. If they don’t get the funds, that means you can’t have universal mail in voting because they’re not equipped to handle it …. hundreds of thousands of voters will be disenfranchised.”
The Postal Service has now warned 46 (including New Hampshire) there will be significant delays in the mail service, particularly with the anticipated increased volume close to the election.
Several state attorney generals are instigating lawsuits in federal court to stop these actions through judicial action. The House of Representatives will be conducting hearings and are drafting legislation to reverse these damaging new policies. The House version of the fourth CARES package includes $25 billion in financial support for the postal service (it received a $10 billion loan earlier), which the Senate has not expressed interest in approving.
What can you do as an absentee voter to work around these political maneuvers?
First, vote in September as soon as the general election ballot becomes available. Do not wait until late October or early November as it is likely that your vote will not be counted.
Also, ensure that every part of the ballot is filled out correctly with your legal name as it appears in another form of state or federal ID. In 2016, 8.2 percent of all absentee ballots were disqualified for one or both of these reasons.
Second, contact your town office to see if you can hand-deliver your ballot to the town office or see if your town office is willing to assemble a mail slot to securely deposit your ballot.
Third, track your ballot electronically to ensure that it has been received and will be counted.
Fair and open national elections are worth protecting, and I hope that each and every one of you will do your part. Recent events have shown how easy it can be to lose liberties that took so long to win, and we owe it to our children to ensure that they have a thriving democracy in which to live.
Jon Burroughs, M.D., is president and CEO of The Burroughs Healthcare Consulting Network Inc.
