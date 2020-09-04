We are all excited that students are beginning to return to school after an almost six months hiatus that has been stressful for all. We all agree that in-person education is superior in many ways to virtual education and that working parents, special needs students and others require support beyond the home.
But we are still in the middle of a COVID pandemic, and we must not make mistakes that some schools in other parts of the country have made by not following the Centers for Disease Control's Re-Opening School Guidelines.
Schools in dozens of states have either had to close, move to virtual education or go on high alert because of a surge in COVID cases in a variety of school settings, such as marching bands, football teams and elementary classrooms.
Mississippi started this week with 2,000 students and 600 teachers in quarantine. Colleges are shutting down due to fraternity and sorority gatherings, and the University of Alabama had to restrict classes due to exposure at bars. K-12 clusters have occurred as well.
SAU 9, which covers most of the communities in the Mount Washington Valley, has published an excellent “Re-Entry Plan 2020-2021” on its website. It s based upon hours of meetings and input from stakeholders throughout the region. It includes such measures as hygiene and sanitation, masks or other face coverings, physical distancing, minimization of group intermingling and protocols in the event of a student or staff member becoming sick.
It has measures for a “hybrid” experience (in-person and remote learning) and full remote learning, particularly for those at high risk, who have been exposed to the virus or who may have become sick. For those interested in the full details, I urge you to access this important document online by going totinyurl.com/yxl3xpn8.
I'd also like to reiterate key points of the CDC guidelines for school reopening:
• Ongoing monitoring. This includes screening for individuals at high risk and those who become high risk due to potential COVID exposure. Obviously, teachers are generally at higher risk than students due to age, and students may inadvertently be exposed to the virus through family travel or visitors from outside the region. The CDC recommends daily screenings to check for temperature elevation and potential exposures, and this needs to be taken seriously.
• Masks. I realize that masks can be uncomfortable to wear, particularly for long periods; however, they are currently a fact of life. When I travel for business, my mask goes on when I enter an airport and doesn’t come off until I get into my rental car, which can often be half of the day. Masks must be worn in the school by everyone, and the rules excluding individuals from having to wear a mask should be scrutinized by physicians trained to do so.
• Social distancing. Social distancing is incredibly difficult for young children and teens who are sociable by nature. It is also unnatural for teachers who want to reassure their students, often through the human touch. However, social distancing works and must be enforced with a minimum of 6 feet of separation, ideally 10. This also means that contact sports or any sport that requires close proximity should be excluded until a vaccine is widely available (hopefully early to mid-2021). Sports that keep social distance such as tennis, golf, hiking, skiing (one to a lift seat only), etc., are fine.
• High-risk students and teachers. High-risk individuals of any age should participate in virtual learning until low risk. A high-risk individual can be someone who is low risk but who has been exposed to a known carrier of COVID and thus is considered high risk until tested or quarantined for 14 days. A high-risk individual is also someone with significant pre-existing medical conditions (e.g., cancer, heart/lung disease, etc.) or who is over the age of 60-70 years (depending upon the study).
I am hopeful that SAU 9 will be a model for how to do things right and can demonstrate to other school districts in the state and beyond that we can open schools (and the economy) in a way that is scientifically compliant and safe.
