Everyone would like our economy to reopen to regain a sense of normalcy and economic security. We understand the destructive impact this economic slowdown has caused: 20 million jobs lost and an unemployment rate of almost 15 percent (100,000 people in New Hampshire alone), the highest since the Great Depression.
Many want to reopen the economy at any cost. But before we move forward, we should take heed of the experience of other countries.
South Korea was forced to close 2,200 restaurants and bars when contact surveillance traced new outbreaks to these businesses, while Germany and China have both had to reimpose regional lockdowns in response to a secondary surge in viral infections.
In recent testimony to a Senate panel, both Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that a vaccine likely won’t be ready until 2021.
Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued formal guidelines to help us take a middle path between the economic devastation of a lockdown and unconditional reopening with the risk to public safety that entails. “Guidelines — Opening up America Again” provides a roadmap to leaving the lockdown in a way that makes sense on many levels.
Its criteria includes downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases and positive tests in our state for 14 days; and robust testing programs available for both acute infection and antibodies to the virus signifying some form of immunity.
The core state preparedness responsibilities entail: effective screening and testing sites, as well as monitoring sites to screen and test for asymptomatic individuals; adequate personal protective equipment and ICU capacity; social distancing and mask protocols for all citizens.
The core citizen responsibilities spelled out in the guidelines stipulate that all citizens should practice good hygiene/social distancing, use of masks in public places and staying home if sick.
Ongoing core employer responsibilities include requiring social distancing at work (including use of masks); doing questionnaire and temperature screenings of employees and customers; doing testing, isolating and contact tracing (particularly when positive cases are identified); using disinfectant in all high utilization areas; limiting business travel; not allowing individuals who are sick to return to work or enter the establishment unless they are medically screened first.
Phase I of reopening: All vulnerable individuals (elderly or those with significant underlying health conditions) should shelter in place. When in public, utilize social distancing and masks if within 6-10 feet of others. No socializing with more than 10 people. Minimize non-essential travel.
Employers should encourage telework, return to work in phases, close common areas and utilize strict social distance protocols, minimize all non-essential travel, consider special accommodations for vulnerable employees.
Keep schools closed (tele-education), prohibit visits to senior facilities and hospitals, minimize large venues with strict social distancing protocols, resume elective procedures in ambulatory settings, gyms utilize strict social distancing protocols, bars remain closed.
If no evidence of rebound and above criteria met, go to Phase II:
In Phase II for individuals and employers: Same as Phase I except that non-essential travel can resume.
Schools can reopen, visits to senior facilities still prohibited, large venues can reopen with moderated distance protocols, elective procedures may resume both in and outpatient, gyms maintain distance protocols, bars and restaurants may reopen with distance protocols and half capacity.
If no evidence of rebound and above criteria met, go to Phase III:
In Phase III, vulnerable individuals should maintain social distancing and low-risk populations should minimize time in crowded settings.
Employers can move to unrestricted staffing.
Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals can resume with good hygiene, large venues can operate with some distancing protocols, gyms should utilize good hygiene protocols, bars can be open with regular capacity.
This seems like a slow and tedious process; however, when executed properly, these guidelines can potentially avoid us moving backward with subsequent viral surges as many countries have been forced to do.
The paradox is that with a measured approach based on data (new illnesses and numbers of deaths), the economic impact will be mitigated so businesses and schools that reopen don’t have to inadvertently become sources of infection that would force them to close altogether.
This is not an easy time; however, the middle road recommended by the CDC gives us the best chance of reopening our economy in a way that balances economic necessity with the health and safety of us all.
Jon Burroughs, M.D., is president and CEO of The Burroughs Healthcare Consulting Network Inc.
