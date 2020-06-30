Generally, at times of national emergency, political leaders defer to experts, weigh in on major decisions and ensure that the right people make the right decisions. FDR famously served as commander in chief during World War II while delegating day-to day operations to Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, war production to Donald Nelson and Julius Krug, and military logistics/supplies to Gen. John Clifford Hodges Lee.
Similarly, managing a global pandemic requires strong centralized leadership and appropriate delegation to experts who can manage the medical, economic, industrial, logistical and tactical elements of such a complex international crisis.
Hence it is a little bewildering to those of us in health care to see what has been a decentralized, nationalistic and inconsistent approach to a global pandemic.
The following is a contrast between what health-care professionals are trained to do in a pandemic and what has been or is occurring both in our country and abroad.
Teaching: Novel viruses to which people have no immunity should be identified early so that they can be contained while vaccines can be developed.
Reality: Most world leaders colluded to deny the potential danger of COVID-19 even as it was identified and mapped by the end of December. This prevented the world from working to contain the virus in China (it came to the United States via Europe).
Teaching: Health-care systems should keep their core business of treatment and maintenance while creating segregated units to address pandemic patients.
Reality: Most shut their regular business down, placing many hospitals at risk for financial failure and causing other disease rates to go up. In addition, President Donald Trump announced June 25 that he was asking the Supreme Court to rule the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act unconstitutional due to the legal issues surrounding the “individual mandate” requirement. If overturned, it would potentially create up to 30 million more uninsured Americans at the height of the pandemic.
Teaching: Once a viral epidemic becomes a pandemic, there needs to be widespread testing to enable public health officials to trace and map the virus, identify hot spots, contain them and identify asymptomatic carriers.
Reality: The United States is doing better but is still ranked 10th in the world for testing and was much lower in April. It is still difficult for asymptomatic individuals to be screened and our current COVID antibody testing (with the exception of the Roche test, which is only sold to hospitals) is extremely unreliable. Furthermore, President Trump announced June 24 that he is suspending federal funding for COVID test sites in order to “bring the numbers down.” This is occurring at a time when the European Union now bans citizens of Brazil, Russia, and the U.S. from traveling to the EU based upon our collective poor management of the disease. Remarkably, on June 26, Trump ordered the NIH to stop all COVID-19 related research.
Teaching: Once a pandemic reaches a steady state, low-risk individuals should return to work with precautions; high-risk individuals should remain in lockdown; and others should weigh their relative risks to make individual decisions.
Reality: The decision on how much or little to open the economy and how many or few precautions to employ is being left to governors and businesses. Blue States tend to take a more cautious approach, and Red States a more liberal approach. States such as Florida, Texas, Arizona and California have significant surges in COVID-19 rates due to their lack of social distancing. Recently, Texas ordered its bars closed again and Florida has ordered no alcohol be served in bars in order to mitigate the rapid surge that impacts hospital capacity.
As a result of this decentralized approach, the mortality rate for COVID-19 is dramatically different across the globe, with France at the high end (19 percent of reported cases) and Singapore the lowest (0.06 percent). The U.S. is 22nd highest in the world (5.6 percent of reported cases) with an international average of 1.7 percent. The variation is striking.
The political pendulum continues to swing and widespread populist governments currently support individual/local control and weakened central power; ironically, like all pendulums, even populist governments swing back to the middle and end up where they claim to oppose.
Hopefully, the sobering outcome of this unfortunate pandemic will make us all more comfortable with a moderate approach that combines local/individual and centralized control in a way that can support both in a more consistently and mutually beneficial manner.
Jon Burroughs, M.D., is president and CEO of The Burroughs Healthcare Consulting Network Inc.
