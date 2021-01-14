Pfizer and Moderna did the impossible and created viable vaccines that can give us 95 percent protection against COVID-19. Now it is time for us to get immunized to the tune of over 660 million doses (two doses 28 days apart for each man, woman, and child).
The federal government had a plan to administer 20 million doses of the vaccine by the end of December and instead administered 4.2 million. As of last week, New Hampshire has administered 30,000 COVID immunization doses or slightly greater than 2 percent of the 1.4 million people in our state. What happened to Operation Warp Speed?
Unfortunately, we have a striking example of the difference between a pharmaceutical business (which is highly incentivized to drive a profit) and a federal bureaucracy (which for the past four years has been dismantling itself) providing a “hands off” approach with no systemic or national plan and no centralization of vaccine production, distribution and delivery.
Our effectiveness as a nation is in part due to our ability to centralize our resources and talent during times of national emergencies. During both World War II and the Korean War, federal administrations brilliantly worked with private corporations and their executives to rapidly convert research, development, manufacturing, and distribution on behalf of the wartime effort. Ford Motor Company built B-52 bombers and General Electric built the high-performance engines that Ford utilized in its assembly. During the Korean War, Congress passed the Defense Production Act, which enabled the president and Congress to authorize the rapid conversion of industries to support the national effort at times of need.
The federal administration seeded Operation Warp Speed well with billions of federal dollars invested into companies like Pfizer and Moderna to develop the vaccine. Unfortunately, once the vaccine was developed, Warp Speed sputtered to a crawl with the federal government providing no centralized planning, manufacturing, distribution or delivery of the vaccine to the states and beyond.
What do we need to do?
First, nationalize the manufacture of the vaccine through the invocation of the Defense Production Act. The federal government has the authority to ask the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers to convert part of their operations into production facilities for the vaccine. Obviously, Pfizer and Moderna would be paid a licensing fee for the privilege of doing so.
Second, nationalize the distribution of the vaccine through the use of UPS, FedEx and others to ensure the continual flow of vaccine with federal dollars.
Third, work with states that are inundated from vaccine administration to set up mobile facilities throughout the state whose sole purpose is to administer vaccine doses seven days a week, twenty-four hours a day. There are literally thousands of retired nurses and physicians (like myself) who would be happy to volunteer in such a facility once we are vaccinated.
Such a program will pay for itself in the trillions of dollars infused into our economy by getting students back to school and adults back to work to get our economy going full speed again.
I understand that we are in a political period where there are multiple political factions that would like to dismantle the federal government and empower local government and states. However, we have a system of dual sovereignty between the states and federal government and there is a time and place to centralize power and authority to get things done efficiently in time of national emergencies. This is one of them.
Let’s reinstate Operation Warp Speed and get everyone vaccinated within the next several months so that we can get back to our normal lives. A little national and political cooperation, and we can do this!
Jon Burroughs, MD, MBA, is president and CEO of The Burroughs Healthcare Consulting Network. He lives in Glen.
