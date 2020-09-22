As a political independent, I have voted for many outstanding Republican candidates over the years both at the state and national levels. There is a great deal to respect about GOP values including love of country, national security, individual liberty, economic opportunity and less government intrusion into our lives.
The Republican Party traditionally was the pro-business party that represented a majority of Americans and their beliefs. Over the past four years, something has happened that has pulled the party out of the mainstream into the minority, which is both painful for many Americans and for the party itself.
The following compares and contrasts where the GOP (Grand Old Party) has been traditionally, and where it is today.
• Health care. Traditionally, Republicans believed all Americans should have affordable health-care coverage to benefit both themselves, their families, the employers that provide 60 percent of health-care coverage, and the physicians and hospitals that provide the care.
Today, they believe the Affordable Care Act needs to be dismantled without a viable replacement despite the decrease in American lives covered and the cuts in support to Medicare and Medicaid.
• World economy. Traditionally, Republicans believed we need to develop strong trade relations with all emerging nations to create mutually beneficial trade agreements as the United States only makes up 18 percent of the global GDP (Gross Domestic Product).
Today, they believe we should focus on America’s interests and not on world alliances such as NATO, WTO, NAFTA and the like.
• Immigration. Traditionally, Republicans believed we are a country of immigrants and should create a pathway to enable people from throughout the world to contribute to the American success story in business and the professions.
Today, they believe we should restrict immigration to enable out of work Americans to better compete for low paying jobs.
• Investment in human and business capital. Traditionally, Republicans believed investment in education, health, business and community infrastructure pays dividends in building a thriving economy and tax base.
Today, they believe spending on infrastructure and human capital is a cost that we equate to a tax and should be avoided whenever possible.
• Pandemics. Traditionally, Republicans believed we should work as a global community with scientists to contain and eradicate potential pandemics before they spread around the world.
Today, they believe we should downplay the importance of global cooperation, scientific measurement and containment and focus instead on the economy and individual freedom.
• The Military. Traditionally, Republicans believed politicians should defer to military experts with regards to geo-political security and honor the brave men and women who serve.
Today, they believe military experts should defer to politicians and be of service to the executive branch when needed.
• The Press. Traditionally, Republicans believed the press was an invaluable part of our democracy and challenges us and our beliefs to make us a more thoughtful and accountable nation.
Today, they believe the press represents “fake news” that should no longer be trusted.
• Working across the aisle. Traditionally, Republicans worked with pragmatic Democrats to create compromise solutions that work for everyone.
Today, they shut down the Democrats whenever possible.
• The courts. Traditionally, Republicans believed justices should balance judicial restraint (will of the majority) with judicial activism (protection of minorities).
Today, they believe justices should make decisions based upon the political party in power’s beliefs.
• The environment. Traditionally, Republicans believed a clean environment is good for business growth, development and human health.
Today, they believe climate change is a hoax and should be ignored.
• Race relations. Traditionally, Republicans believed it's good for our nation and for business to bring minorities into the mainstream to fuel our economy and improve their standard of life.
Today, they believe there is no systemic racism in the United States and everything is fine.
• Our government. Traditionally, Republicans believed we need a strong and effective federal and state government.
Today, they believe we need to dismantle the federal government and its controls wherever possible.
• Our country. Traditionally, Republicans believed we are a united people striving towards the same goals and beliefs.
Today, they believe we are a divided nation and should not trust others with differing goals and beliefs.
Just as I am concerned with progressive Democrats who are no longer in touch with the mainstream, I am concerned that the Republican Party has veered off its traditional course to the detriment of all.
Remaining a polarized nation will not only divide us but significantly weaken our standing in the world. Neither political party should aspire to ideology and demagoguery, and I hope that Republican leaders will steer the party back toward its pragmatic and temperate role of leading the country with their Democratic counterparts at their side.
Jon Burroughs, M.D., is president and CEO of The Burroughs Healthcare Consulting Network Inc.
