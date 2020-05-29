It has only been six months since the novel coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, China. Thus far, there have been 5.4 million confirmed cases worldwide, with 360,000 deaths, of which almost a third are in the United States.
Recent antibody testing studies in Indiana have shown that the true incidence in that state is 11 times higher than expected due to a lack of widespread testing, which also means that the true death rate is also significantly lower (0.7 percent) albeit still seven times higher than seasonal influenza.
The economic impact of the shutdown worldwide has been devastating with a loss of gross domestic product in the U.S. alone of 5 percent (a trillion dollars a month). Unemployment is up to 40 million (almost 15 percent), and 30 million Americans may lose their health insurance and thus be at higher risk to not receive essential care for ongoing health-care conditions.
The initial strategy of quarantine and lockdown did flatten the curve, sparing hospitals of the anticipated surge that would have overwhelmed local resources; however, this was done at a terrible economic cost both to hospitals and to the economy at large.
Also, the overarching challenge is that the pandemic will not end until 80-95 percent of our population has either been exposed to the virus (and developed antibodies) or has been effectively immunized against the virus (which may take several years to accomplish).
Thus, we need a new strategy that balances the safety of individuals with the necessity to resuscitate an economy deep in recession.
The answer can be found in a field of health care where people are divided into low, medium, and high risk based upon their age, underlying medical conditions, socioeconomic factors, and overall physical and psychological health.
For instance, with COVID-19, those who are older than 80 and/or have underlying heart disease, diabetes, cancer, obesity, clotting or auto-immune disorders would be in the highest risk group, whereas young men and particularly women who are under 40 would be in the lowest-risk group, with others in an intermediate range.
What we should do as individuals and families is to realistically assess our relative risk and make individual and family-based decisions as to how best to balance personal safety with economic necessity to forge a middle path that while not perfect is a reasonable compromise.
For instance, individuals at low risk can decide to return to work with social distancing, utilization of masks when in closer quarters, and avoidance of significant crowds of any kind.
Those who venture into the world may be unexpectedly exposed to the virus and then self-quarantine themselves but statistically will do well and develop a natural immunity to the virus that will speed the development of herd immunity for our communities
Those at high risk, such as the elderly and those with significant pre-existing medical conditions, should stay in quarantine and avoid contact with unknown individuals as they are the individuals most at risk for serious and/or life-threatening complications of the disease.
Ideally, these individuals should be vaccinated before they venture into the world and interact with larger numbers of people, some of whom will have been exposed to the virus.
Those in the middle-risk group will have to make individual decisions with support from their families as to where on the spectrum they should be based upon their need to meet economic obligations, fulfill personal goals/values, and willingness to assume calculated risks of being exposed to the disease.
Sweden is an example of a country that decided to take this middle road early in the COVID-19 surge, with the hopes of developing herd immunity sooner than other countries. The results reflect a trade-off.
Whereas they are at approximately 20 percent immunity (compared to 10 percent in the U.S.), their death rate (particularly in nursing homes) is slightly higher than ours. This reflects the very personal choice that must be made by each individual and their families to determine the best course (within state mandated guidelines) to take.
A vaccine may or may not come within one to two years, and herd immunity by itself may take another one to two years to accomplish. Therefore, we must make the difficult decision to balance both our health and economic well-being in order to chart a reasonable course in between total lockdown and life as we once knew it.
The Spanish Influenza pandemic of 1917 took 18 months to run its course without the benefit of a vaccine or the kind of quality medical care we have today. Our future course through this pandemic will require introspective reflection, support of our families and communities and a willingness to venture into the unknown in order to emerge on the other side once again. The choice is ours.
Jon Burroughs, M.D., is president and CEO of The Burroughs Healthcare Consulting Network Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.