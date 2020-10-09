In a normal presidential year, Americans stay up until midnight following an election; one candidate acquires the majority of electoral votes necessary to win (270); the loser graciously concedes; the electoral college and Congress go through their perfunctory motions to certify the election, and there is a peaceful transition of power.
This, however, is not a normal presidential election, and with the country so polarized, there is no desire of either political party to go "gently into the night." What then, can we expect to see Nov. 3 and beyond?
It is clear that the presidential election will not be decided Nov. 3. With 25-35 percent of voters projected to vote absentee, November may prove to be an election month rather than a traditional election day. How quickly those absentee ballots are counted depends on state legislatures and state voting laws. In addition, there will likely be legal challenges to the balloting process and which ballots are accepted and rejected (shades of Bush v. Gore).
Then, there is the legally mandated timeline for the electoral college that includes:
• Nov. 3, 2020: States must appoint electors equal in number to the number of their representatives in Congress.
• Dec. 8, 2020: States must certify their votes one week prior to the electoral college taking its formal vote. This is known as the “safe harbor” deadline. States that do not certify their elections by this date risk deferring their elections to judicial or congressional review.
• Dec. 14, 2020: The electors vote and submit their results to each state’s chief election official (the Secretary of State in New Hampshire), the National Archives and the president of the Senate.
• Jan. 6, 2021: Vote count is certified and the results are certified at 1 p.m. by the sitting vice president.
• Jan. 20, 2021: The next president is inaugurated at noon.
What can individual states do to influence the outcome of the election?
1. They can slow down the vote counting process to either force its state legislature and/or electors to vote based upon the counted ballots thus far if they are at risk of missing the “safe harbor” deadline or default to its state judiciary for a ruling.
2. Appoint “faithless electors” to vote for the candidate of their party’s choice, rather than the candidate chosen by the popular vote. This can occur if the validity of the election is challenged in state court. State court decisions may be appealed up the Supreme Court for urgent review (like Bush v. Gore) which is why the president and republican senators want to push through Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination. For the record, there have been a total of 165 instances of faithless electors in our country’s history, 63 of which occurred in 1872 with the debacle that was the Rutherford Hayes presidential election.
3. States that have split control (e.g., a Democratic governor and a Republican-controlled legislature) will have to duke it out in state court as each may pick their own favored electors and contest the legality of the other.
If the Electoral College cannot legitimately vote due to contested election results or if no candidate secures the majority of electoral votes, under the Constitution we move into a contingency election for president and vice president whereby the House of Representatives chooses the president and the Senate chooses the vice president (yes, you can split the party presidential ticket by doing this).
First, those senators and representatives who vote in a contingency election will be those seated following (not preceding) the Nov. 3 election. Those who are unseated do not vote and those who are newly elected will.
Second, the House of Representatives vote en bloc. This means that each state gets one vote for president. (Neither the District of Columbia nor Puerto Rico gets a vote). So if a state has more Democratic or Republican representatives, then that party’s candidate will get the vote. Whomever secures 26 votes wins.
Third, the Senate votes for vice president by individual senators and by our constitution, the winner must secure 51 votes.
Regardless of who wins, many agree that following this “interesting” election, there need to be permanent reforms including:
• Require electors to vote based upon its state popular vote.
• Either divide electors proportional to its state popular vote or disband the college altogether (the concern is that it is too easy for an individual to lose the popular vote and win the electoral college).
• Do not divide the presidential ticket (House of Representatives vs. Senate).
As Bette Davis once famously quipped in the 1950 classic “All About Eve”: “Fasten your seatbelts, it's going to be a bumpy night.”
Jon Burroughs, M.D., is president and CEO of The Burroughs Healthcare Consulting Network Inc.
