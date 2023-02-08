There has been a lot of news lately concerning the 20-year Conway school tuition contracts with the seven sending towns.

We are coming up on the 17th year, which is the time a decision must be made by the towns to continue beyond the 20th year or not. The purpose of this discussion is to review these contracts from the perspective of taxpayers and parents. These contracts are being reviewed by the various school boards but the general public has not participated yet and decisions are likely to be made soon possibly in the March district school boards and, hopefully, in town meetings. Taxpayers and parents must be made aware of and participate in these decisions.

