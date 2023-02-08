There has been a lot of news lately concerning the 20-year Conway school tuition contracts with the seven sending towns.
We are coming up on the 17th year, which is the time a decision must be made by the towns to continue beyond the 20th year or not. The purpose of this discussion is to review these contracts from the perspective of taxpayers and parents. These contracts are being reviewed by the various school boards but the general public has not participated yet and decisions are likely to be made soon possibly in the March district school boards and, hopefully, in town meetings. Taxpayers and parents must be made aware of and participate in these decisions.
These current contracts are essentially all the same between the different grades and the different towns. I will discuss some of these common elements and comment where changes should be considered and made, if, indeed, towns wish to continue with tuition contracts with Conway.
First of all, some general facts: With average Conway schools’ proficiency levels now below 30 percent and in some subjects as low as 14 percent, the Conway school system has failed academically. Correcting this problem does not seem to be a priority with the Conway school administrators.
This, despite massive increases in the number of administrators, teachers and aids while having class sizes of only 12 or less and a declining student population. Money is not the solution as costs have skyrocketed. Some towns, like Eaton, are charged over $35,000 per student now while a nearby private academy charges half that amount.
Getting on to the current contracts: These are 20-year contracts — far too long a period of time. Too much has changed with educational choices and this will continue in the future. Private schools, charter schools, home schooling, teaching pods, online learning, etc.
Not to mention nearby public schools in Freedom and Madison eager to take on students. Several years ago, the Tuition Relief bill was passed that allows towns having no schools like Eaton to send their students to any school district they wish and the tuition costs follow the student. That can’t happen under the current Conway contracts.
The current contracts stipulate 100 percent of the grade school and middle school students and 90 percent of the high school students must attend the Conway schools. This clearly limits parents’ school choice. Fortunately, Conway does not enforce this requirement. In essence, Conway violates their own contracts. These contracts require the sending towns to provide transportation to Conway at their own cost. Other schools in the area like Fryeburg Academy, Freedom, Madison, etc. provide bus service to pick up surrounding town students.
Students with special needs may be allowed to attend facilities outside the Conway school district but require permission from Conway and the local school board, while parents have to pay for it. This violates parents’ rights to decide what is best for their children.
Student discipline is determined by Conway and the local school boards. Nowhere is mentioned parent notification. A written report of students’ attendance and achievement are given quarterly to the local school board. Nowhere is mentioned parent notification. No mention in the contracts are made of either student or teacher proficiency nor learning requirements or goals.
Costs are determined by 35 percent of the town’s equalized value as a percentage of total value and 65 percent of the town’s average student attendance. This penalizes smaller towns with high property values and is unrelated to the actual cost of educating a student.
Finally, these contracts stipulate that in addition to the sending towns being required to contribute to a facilities maintenance fund they are also required to pay bonds for building repair and maintenance of the Conway school facilities, but yet, sending towns do not have the right to vote on any of these bonds, only Conway. These bonds and maintenance fees have cost the sending towns well over $10 million to date. As it is now, the sending towns pay a major share of the $40+million Conway total school costs.
Given the above issues with the current Conway school contracts, the recommendation would be to say no on extending the existing 20-year contracts. Parents will still have another three years with the Conway Schools if they chose to remain there but there are many other options if they don’t chose to stay.
In addition, a no vote will create much better leverage in negotiating more competitive contracts in the future if some parents chose to stay with Conway. It is highly recommended sending-town parents and taxpayers request copies of these contracts for review themselves to make informed decisions like Albany did.
