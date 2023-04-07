This Tuesday, April 11, voters of Conway will have the right to vote in Conway’s municipal election. I strongly urge all of the Conway voters to go to the polls to vote.
I write this not as an elected official of Conway, but as a lifelong resident and voter to share my views on several warrant articles.
Article 1 is to choose all necessary officers. I strongly recommend returning selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and David Weathers back for another term. They have served the town well and deserve to return to continue their service based on their long-term record of fairly representing their constituents and always doing what is best for the citizens and taxpayers of the town. Being a selectman is not an easy task, and they have both served with grace.
For the budget committee, I recommend sending the three incumbents back for another term. I have served on the budget committee with David Jensen, Peter Donohoe and Jim LeFebvre. They are hardworking, dedicated public servants who deserve our votes.
Lastly, for the planning board, I would like to see Ailie F. Byers and Eliza Grant re-elected so that they can continue their work on both the planning board and on the master plan committee.
I am not in favor of Articles 2 and 12 for the same reasons as stated by Mark Guerringue in his recent editorial.
I worry about unintended consequences of these articles in limiting developers and builders in moving forward with needed projects for additional affordable housing and for renovating existing structures that they have already put sizable investments in procuring.
We need to continue to be business-friendly while relying on our zoning and planning boards already in place to carry out their duties in overseeing these projects.
Article 13 updates the definition of signs. It is very flawed how it is written, how it will be interpreted and how it will be enforced. The town of Conway has adopted a permissive ordinance under Code 190-5. I
It reads: This chapter is constructed as a permissive zoning ordinance; if a use is not identified as a permitted use or a use permitted by special exception in a zoning district, then the use is not permitted in that zoning district.
Murals and artwork have never been defined or permitted and therefore must be considered signage as no other definition exists to distinguish between signage and art. There have also never been regulations placed on murals for size, location, or amount which will make enforcement very difficult.
In Meredith, the business Surfside opposite the Hannaford Plaza has a mural and the entire building is painted in vivid colors. I would hate to see this happen to similar businesses in Conway. The town has a responsibility to its residents to place reasonable restrictions on signage.
Many times the voters have approved definitions and changes to the signage ordinance and I believe the next time to do this is after the master plan committee has done its work and we are ready to move on to the zoning codes, including those regulating signage.
The town staff has always worked hard to interpret and enforce the ordinances of the town that have been voted on and approved by the voters of Conway. Please do not make their jobs impossible.
I am in support of Article 28 supporting the regional airport as in doing so from experience, I know that it saves lives and promotes prolonging the lives of so many others. I have no idea what monetary value one puts on that so the money in this article is very well spent.
Likewise, I support Article 35. It adds a lifeline in another form to Conway in forming a charter commission that will take the town government into the future if the work of this commission is well carried out.
Articles 37-39 cover the acquisition and betterment of roads in Conway. All of them should be approved, including Settlers Green Drive and Common Court. These last two roads are soon to be very well traveled when the new supermarket opens.
Drivers on these roads, including hundreds of workers who are our friends, neighbors, family and residents of Conway, deserve to be traveling on roads that are built up to or even better than town standards, as was the Barnes Road Extension.
Lastly, Articles 41-50 are the annual requests from non-profit organizations, and they deserve, as always, our support as each and everyone of these organizations provide services to the public that save countless dollars to the taxpayers of Conway.
The valley is a better place because of these organizations, and we can show our gratitude by voting to support their warrant requests.
John Colbath is a Conway selectmen.
