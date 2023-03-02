This commentary piece is in response to conversations I’ve had with Conway voters concerning the Conway Budget Committee’s $1.2 million dollar cut in the school district’s proposed $40 million budget. These views are mine only.
Under NH RSA Title III, chapter 32 Municipal Budget Law, an elected budget committee (such as Conway’s) has the following specified purpose: It is intended to have budgeting authority analogous to that of a legislative appropriations committee. (RSA 32:1 Statement of Purpose).
Locally, therefore, the budget committee provides the “final draft” operating budgets for both school and town. The voters, at the deliberative sessions can approve or modify the budget committee’s action.
Most readers are somewhat familiar with the process. The following only touches on some highlights:
a. Most of the budget committee’s work is done in January and February. All sessions of the committee and subcommittee are open to the public. Two subcommittees, one for the town and one for the school district draft questions for both staff elements before the “budget” season. These questions are reviewed, modified and provided to school and town in December, with responses from each agency in late December or January.
b. It may be interesting to some readers to know that the school board and the selectmen have two appointed members to the budget committee. These individuals are required to vote for the budgets their respective boards have provided to the budget committee. While not a requirement, and subject to availability, at least one member of the budget committee attends the majority of school board and selectmen meetings during the budget season as a member of the public.
c. In February 2023, I provided all elected and appointed members of the budget committee with my personal notes. Here are some key points from this document:
1. The five schools can support more than 2,300 students. School enrollment has been on a downward path for several years, with less than 1,600 students today.
In my opinion, the likelihood of a significant student population increase (400 new students) is slim to none, and slim has left town. Retaining (active) excess infrastructure is waste of taxpayer money.
2. Very recently, there have been strong indicators that Albany will end their “sending town” status with the school district, reducing elementary school count by 46, and dropping future student enrollment down to just above 1,500.
3. The number of staff and teaching staff has dramatically increased. One would anticipate (hope) that such an increase, in conjunction with a student population decrease, would have resulted in clearly obvious improvements in results on standardized test scores. Unfortunately, this anticipation (hope) has not been realized.
As an aside, since 2009, there have been three separate studies of the school situation, and we are no closer to resolution to long-term problems than we were in 2009. How much longer will we hear the familiar refrain from the school board and staff — we will do something tomorrow, while tomorrow never arrives.
I close this comment with a slightly modified version of the recommendation I provided to the budget committee in February 2023: “I recommend to the voters at the school deliberative session that you exercise your voter rights, and sustain the budget committee’s $1.2 million cut in the bloated school budget of $40+ million. This approximately 3 percent cut in Article 6, the district’s operating budget does not include any of the other monetary warrant articles.”
James R. LeFebvre is a member of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee and past chairman.
