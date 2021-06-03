Fryeburg Selectman Kimberly Clarke desperately needs a lesson in not only basic geography and English but also logic and law. Her recent letter to the editor, and recent comments during a Fryeburg selectmen meeting, were woefully ignorant.
In her letter, Ms. Clarke called those who had written letters vigorously supporting the STR ban (presumably including me) “close-minded and hateful.” She stated that the Conway selectmen failed “to do the right thing” by “balancing the rights of permanent residents to enjoy their homes in peace, and the rights of second homeowners to rent their residential properties (as STRs) to families for residential use.”
In her Fryeburg meeting comments, Clarke used similar extreme terms to refer to those who oppose STRs, saying the STR ban was driven by “rich, elitist people,” “mostly retirees, a lot of them self-employed (with) a lot of money,” “that don't like young people with their kids in their neighborhood,” and was "Conway telling low-income families and families with young kids, 'We don't want you to come to our town.’”
Where to begin addressing such nonsense?
First, since when did Fryeburg, Maine, annex Conway, N.H.? Last time I knew, they were separate jurisdictions. In other words, mind your own business, Selectman Clarke. Rather than criticizing Conway selectmen for how they capably run their own jurisdiction — a dynamic community and economy, in no small part due to the selectmen’s policies — you should concentrate on Fryeburg, a not so dynamic community and economy (though still a nice place).
Second, who are you calling “elitist,” Realtor Clarke? In your own occupation, you sell high-end homes certainly out of the reach of not only low-income families but middle-income families as well — including families from the valley who can’t afford a home here because “second-home owners” have been snapping up everything on the market to use as STRs.
And who are you kidding when you say it is low-income families renting the STRs? If “low-income” or “poor” is being able to spend several hundred or even several thousand dollars on a weekend vacation, what exactly is “rich”? (And no reasonable person has sympathy for “poor” second-home owners who can’t afford their mortgages on those second homes without using them as STRs. Some people can’t even afford a first home.)
Third, who are you calling “mean-spirited,” neighbor Clarke? Unjustifiably calling reasonable people, policies and opinions — even robust ones — “vile,” “close-minded” and “hateful” — simply because you disagree with them is not very nice, is it? Shouldn’t you “welcome everybody” and “open your heart” to everybody, as you like to say?
And what have you got against retirees, the self-employed and the rich, most of whom have worked hard and smart and scrimped and saved all their lives to have what they have? You sound very ageist and classist, don’t you? Especially when, again, you sell high-end homes to the rich for a living.
Fourth, what Conway are you talking about when you say families with children are not welcome here? This town is the most kid-friendly place I’ve ever seen, and I’ve not heard even one resident here say families or children are not welcome. Indeed, in terms of tourism, the hotels, motels and inns of this town are full almost year-round with families having wonderful vacations here.
Finally, there can be no balancing of residential rights and short-term-rental rights because the latter is antithetical to the former. That’s why towns and cities have separate “residential” and “commercial” zones in the first place — to protect people’s residences from the nuisances occasioned by commerce, including businesses operated in homes.
Conway actually had no choice but to enforce its STR ban because it otherwise was wide open to lawsuits not only from residents whose property rights and values were being violated by the illegal STRs but also from local hotels, motels and inns that had to comply with business codes and taxes for lodging places while STRs did not.
And if the town had continued to allow lodging businesses in homes, it could hardly have prevented other businesses, such as an automative repair or boutique restaurants, from operating in homes as well, and thus its residential zoning would have been abrogated.
And, to be clear, STRs operators do not rent their residential properties to families “for residential use.”
“Residential use” means use as or consistent with a residence. No one resides in STRs. People only “stay” or “lodge” in STRs.
Jim E. Pietrangelo II lives in North Conway.
