Vaccine mandates have been in the news, including mandates for federal or state workers, the armed forces, employees, businesses and schools.
Vaccines are one of the most successful public health interventions, preventing much misery and death. Coronavirus vaccines are very safe and effective. As with any vaccine, there are some breakthrough cases, but the vaccinated have been well protected against serious illness, hospitalization and death, with 97 percent of deaths now in the unvaccinated.
In addition to protecting the vaccinated, vaccines lessen spread of a disease, thereby protecting others from the disease and conserving health care resources. The medical costs of COVID have been staggering with the average cost of a hospitalization around $75,000 and delays in non-COVID care due to hospitals being at capacity. Low vaccination rates allow more viral reproduction, leading to the risk of more troubling viral strains, most notably Delta.
Vaccination is our only way out of the pandemic, but we have a significant number of unvaccinated and are seeing surges in cases and preventable hospitalizations and deaths due to the Delta variant in areas with low vaccination rates. Numerous incentives for vaccination, including payments, gifts and sweepstakes have done little to motivate people. Perhaps it is time to move from carrots to sticks.
The U.S. has the technical capability and the manufacturing capacity to vaccinate everyone and get us out of this pandemic. We have failed due to our dysfunctional politics and health care system. Pogo’s admonition rings true — “We have met the enemy and he is us.” The epidemic of misinformation and culture wars have sabotaged our way out.
The 93 million unvaccinated in the U.S. can be divided into three groups and getting them vaccinated may require different strategies.
The first group has access difficulties. Given our dysfunctional health care system, many are uninsured with no PCP or are underinsured, and fear being charged even though vaccination is free. A significant number of unvaccinated are low-income with food insecurity and children at home, making it difficult to take time off work to be vaccinated if missing a day of work means you will not be able to pay your rent or car payment or feed your kids. Obtaining child care or transportation to get vaccinated can be a barrier.
To reach this group, we need to expand access by providing paid time off to get the vaccine and to recover if necessary, transportation, neighborhood and workplace drives and even door-to-door vaccines for the homebound.
The second group is the “wait and see” group waiting for full FDA approval or incentives. Fear of Delta has prompted some to get vaccinated, and the soon-anticipated full FDA approval will be very helpful.
The third group are the hardcore vaccine refusers, primarily political conservatives, believing in conspiracy theories, misinformation and distrusting of the government, proclaiming their liberty to make their own choice.
Liberty is not unlimited. Liberty is subject to restraint for the safety of the general public. You do not have the liberty to get drunk and drive as that will endanger others.
The authority of government to impose vaccination mandates was supported in the 1905 Supreme Court decision of Jacobson vs. Massachusetts, which upheld mandatory vaccination against smallpox for public safety.
Since it is difficult to force a person to be vaccinated against their will, a reasonable compromise is to exclude people who refuse vaccination from certain employment and aspects of social interaction in which there is a risk of transmission such as entering a bar, restaurant, club or gym. A person can refuse to take a vaccine if they choose as long as they do not endanger others with their choice.
Employers should have the right to require vaccination to protect their employees and customers but need to give workers time off to get the vaccine and recover from it and help with child care if needed. Advertising that your staff is vaccinated and that only vaccinated patrons can enter may be an effective marketing tool. Vaccination of health-care workers and first responders should be required as they care for vulnerable people.
We already mandate certain vaccines in educational settings, and COVID should be added to protect children as vaccines are approved for them.
There needs to be an exemption for people who have a medical contraindication to vaccination. If everyone were vaccinated except the small percentage of people who have a medical contraindication, we would stop transmission, protecting those who cannot be vaccinated.
In summary, you do not have to get vaccinated, but if you wish to participate in society, you need to be responsible and get vaccinated.
To borrow and amend Smokey the Bear’s phrase — “Only you can prevent COVID.”
Jerry Knirk is a Democratic state representative from Freedom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.