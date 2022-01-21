It has been a busy week continually changing outfits, alternating between my tyrant’s garb, my Nazi uniform, my physician’s white coat and my state representative coat and tie. Never thought I would have such sartorial diversity. (Joke!)
My column about liberty and responsibility generated much controversy. Last week I tried to clarify epidemiological science which was misunderstood in one of the responses. This column addresses the differences among responses to my column and the loss of compromise, civil discourse and working together to solve problems.
Those opposing vaccination claim the inability to control the pandemic means vaccines do not work. They work better if used. Just as a medicine prescribed for you individually will not work well if only taken intermittently, vaccination of the populace will not work well if only partially completed. Sixty three percent of people in the U.S. are vaccinated. If your provider prescribed an antibiotic for you but you only took 63 percent of the pills, it might not eradicate the infection. It would work better if you took it all. Vaccination will work better if everyone, except those who cannot due to medical reasons, gets vaccinated.
Given the conflict between universal vaccination mandates to achieve control of COVID and the refusal of some to be vaccinated, I proposed a compromise of targeted vaccine mandates for healthcare workers, and perhaps some other businesses, while preserving the right of businesses to impose their own mandates for the safety of their workers and customers. It is notable that the Supreme Court on Jan. 13 reached the same conclusion regarding health care workers and allowing targeted mandates in other business, using wording that nearly matched the words in my column in their ruling. I did not realize that Supreme Court justices read the Conway Daily Sun!
I appreciate Maynard Thomson’s desire for precise language. I was torn between the labels Republicans, Free-staters, libertarians, GOP right-wingers or the so-called “Freedom Caucus.” I ended up choosing “libertarians” to describe the people involved as most inclusive, even if not historically accurate. What is important is the behavior of this group, more than what label we choose. I mentioned Republicans as the “Freedom Caucus” representatives call themselves Republicans and they currently control the Republican caucus and the N.H. House, though they are not fully supportive of traditional Republican values.
I will always be indebted to Thomson who reached out to me about seven years ago when he and I had sparred on the opinion pages of the Sun about Medicaid expansion re-authorization. At that point, we did not know each other. He invited me over to his house for a pleasant evening of conversation and snacks. We continue to communicate back-and-forth on occasion and enjoy seeing each other around town. Thomson and I respect one another and listen to one another. He is also guided by facts in decision-making.
An important distinction in the letters responding to my column is the civil and reasoned way Thomson made his point, quite different from the name-calling of others. There is marked contrast between Thomson’s letter and the letters of Mitchell and Knudson who do not offer constructive thoughts about how to solve the problem but instead resort to name-calling and incendiary language. Perhaps I need to add a flak jacket to my sartorial collection.
My campaign phrase in 2016 was “working together with others to solve problems.” That is still my approach and requires civil communication with others and reaching appropriate compromises.
Discourse is civil in the House of Representatives. If one calls another representative names or hurls accusations, they will be ruled out of order by the Speaker. That does not mean that we always work together in a state of bliss, but we at least work respectfully.
In my first two years I sat next to Republican representative Erin Hennessey (now a senator). We shared stories about our families and pictures of her kids and my grandkids. We discussed bills. I once helped her write a floor speech. After she went to the Senate we have continued to collaborate. That is working together.
Working together has became increasingly difficult. Last year, Health and Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee worked together very well. This level of cooperation was not appreciated by the ideology-driven Freedom Caucus which changed the membership of our committee this year, removing some moderate Republicans so ideology could prevail over compromise. However, I was pleasantly surprised last week as our committee worked together fairly well, including on contentious bills pertaining to the pandemic.
Mark Hounsell has urged you not to vote for Democrats or Trump-supporting Republicans. That unfairly lumps together all Democrats, which you note neither Hounsell nor I have done with Republicans. Instead, I would urge you to vote for those who wish to work together and compromise where necessary to come up with workable solutions to address the problems that we face whether related to COVID or anything else.
Jerry Knirk is a state representative from Freedom
