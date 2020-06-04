My previous column about mask wearing was intended to summarize current understanding of the mechanism of coronavirus spread. I want to get our economy open again; the best way to succeed in this is to follow public health protocols, including universal mask wearing when in close proximity to others.
It appeared I poked a hornet’s nest given the column by Bill Marvel on May 26 and the letter from Jon Schippani on May 27.
Marvel’s description of me as an “erstwhile surgeon“ is correct, though his full sentence implies that I no longer am competent to understand medical literature. That is not the case.
I have a firm grounding in science and the medical literature with a bachelor of science in chemical physics, four years of medical school, six years of surgical and orthopedic residency and years working in teaching hospitals. A skill set developed and practiced for decades does not disappear when one retires.
Schippani stated that masks have no effect based upon a study posted on the CDC website, giving the impression that the CDC does not support the use of masks. Not true. The CDC recommends masks should be worn when in proximity to others.
The paper referenced by Schippani is a systematic review of evidence regarding hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and the use of masks in the spread of influenza. The review did not find good evidence that masks stop the spread of influenza.
In fact, two of its authors published another paper nearly simultaneously that “demonstrated the efficacy of surgical masks to reduce coronavirus ... suggesting that surgical masks could be used by ill people to reduce onward transmission.”
Why the disconnect between these two papers?
One was a study of pilgrims to the Hajj. Living tents were randomized to mask use versus no mask use, but poor compliance with mask use was noted. Lack of significant difference in influenza between the two groups is not surprising given the poor compliance. The study was deemed by the author as a pilot study, suggesting a larger trial should be done.
Another study looked at the transmission of influenza in residence halls at a university. Compliance was a concern in this paper as well. Considering the close congregation of the students outside of the residence hall in classes and with their friends, including spring break in the middle of the study, compliance is suspect. With that in mind, one would not expect to see much of a difference between the mask group and the control group.
Systematic reviews often identify gaps in our knowledge. A lack of evidence of effectiveness does not necessarily imply that an intervention is ineffective, but rather may identify a lack of data. High-quality randomized trials with sufficient statistical power are the gold standard but difficult to achieve. There has never been a randomized trial proving that survival is increased by using a parachute when jumping out of an airplane as it is difficult to recruit participants for the control group.
We see disparities in theoretical effectiveness versus use effectiveness due to compliance issues with many interventions. The answer to such a situation is not to declare the intervention a failure but instead strive to ensure better compliance through education, enforcement, or both.
Marvel attacked my motive for signing the letter favoring mandatory mask wearing, linking it to my support for gun violence prevention legislation, questioning its link to public health and wondering why I did not initiate legislation banning smoking. Schippani wondered why I was not “outraged” by flu deaths. Perhaps they should both do their homework.
CDC and medical organizations approach gun violence as a public health problem. Public health is concerned with protecting the health of entire populations. All of the bills I prime-sponsored this year addressed public health issues, including nicotine products, decreasing the cost of flu vaccines, food afety, CBD labelling, cannabis regulation and health-care access. I did not lobby for gun control to please a base and did not attempt to ban smoking as such a bill would have no chance of passage. One must be pragmatic.
My column did not politicize mask wearing; Marvel and Schippani politicized it. I tried to educate the public regarding current public health recommendations. Has it ever occurred to Marvel that I do not vote the way I do because I am a Democrat but, instead, that I am a Democrat because I vote the way I do?
Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) is a member of the N.H. House of Representatives.
