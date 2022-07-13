The letter by Steven Walsh in the Sun on Saturday regarding the Tamworth Fourth of July parade was remarkable for its degree of hypocrisy. He started by waxing eloquently about living in a place where “freedom and liberty” are guaranteed by our Constitution but then made it clear that he does not cherish freedom of speech for all. It appears that the only speech he accepts is speech with which he agrees. He objected to the Democrats marching as a group in the parade, but was not bothered by Mark McConkey, a Republican, and his family marching about 100 yards ahead of us with his signs.
Walsh mentions our truck “holding signs and spewing negativity and anti-American views.” The truck had candidate signs containing the candidate name and the office for which they are running. It seems odd he would consider running for office to be anti-American. There were marchers who had issue signs. The various signs stated such “anti-American views” as: Your Vote is Your Voice, Healthcare for All, Save Our Public Schools, Climate Action Now, Keep Elections Free and Fair, Freedom of Choice, Democrats — Pro Choice, Pro Health, Pro Earth, and Facts Matter.
I do not know Walsh or his political leanings. His apparent intolerance of other’s points of view is quite troubling and is emblematic of the gradual loss of civility in our political discourse, particularly at the local level. Instead of accepting that those with whom they disagree on policy are striving in their own way for what they think is right, some people feel that those who have different points of view do not even have the right to hold that view. They paint the other side as “anti-American” or evil — shades of McCarthyism.
I have served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives now for six years. One of the key features of how we work together in the House is an expectation of respect for one another and respect for other’s viewpoints. If a member crosses the line and makes a negative comment about another member or ascribes motive, the Speaker will tell that member to suspend their comments and remind them to discuss only the issue. For the past two years, with the Free Staters in control of the Republicans, these limits have been tested and working together has been challenging.
I have forged strong relationships with many Republicans in the New Hampshire House and work with them a great deal. We are friends. After the parade ended in Tamworth Village, I took Peaco Todd and Gabrielle Watson, two new Democratic Party candidates running in Carroll County District 3, over to meet Mark McConkey, my opponent in District 8. Mark and I may disagree on issues, but we maintain respect and civility. Mark warmly welcomed them into the election process.
One of my favorite stories from my time in the House occurred in 2018. A contentious bill to prohibit conversion therapy on minors came to the House floor for debate just before lunch. Conversion therapy seeks to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity against their will. I spoke on the House floor in favor of the bill to prohibit conversion therapy due to its deleterious effect on patients and Rep. Mark Pearson spoke on the floor opposing the bill. Though we were opposed on the policy, when we saw each other in the cafeteria immediately after the vote we gave each other a hug. We were still friends and we still are. We both continue to serve on the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs (HHSEA) Committee of which he is currently chair. Though we still disagree on some topics, we work together all the time, including traveling together last month to Atlanta to attend a legislative conference on public health with the CDC. Even though he is a Republican and I am a Democrat, he wants me to be re-elected so that we can continue to work together on the committee.
HHSEA has a reputation for working across party lines and frequently gives bills unanimous or near-unanimous recommendations. I enjoy finding common ground with others, including those from the other party, and working with others to find solutions to problems. It has been my pleasure to serve on that committee and I hope to get re-elected in my new district so that I may continue to do so.
When you listen to another person’s point of view you can work together to reach compromise and even consensus in addressing difficult problems. We all must respect other points of view to solve the problems we face.
Democratic State Rep. Jerry Knirk represents in Freedom.
