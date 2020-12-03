Regular readers know I have urged them to follow public health recommendations regarding COVID-19. This led to a difficult decision regarding my duty to attend the New Hampshire House Organization Day on Dec. 2.
The N.H. Constitution stipulates that the House of Representatives assemble on the first Wednesday of December for purposes of organization, to be sworn in and elect leaders.
As with many other aspects of life during the COVID pandemic, there was disagreement about how to best carry out this duty safely.
The plan had been to meet indoors at UNH with social distancing. This worked well in June and September when we met, but with the current daily new cases about 20 times higher, there was great concern among a number of members about this decision. Sunday night, it was decided by the incoming Republican leadership to move outside on the athletic field.
A number of Republicans and Libertarians feel that wearing a mask is an affront to their liberty. We were informed that about 84 individuals did not intend to wear masks.
Then new information of known outbreaks of COVID and exposures to COVID of a sizable number of the Republican representatives changed the decision-making. The Department of Health and Human Services is tracking an outbreak of COVID among Republicans who held their caucus (over 200 attending) for selecting their leader indoors on Nov. 20.
This came to light when the DHHS reported the outbreak to the press. By its guidelines, the entire Republican caucus in attendance on Nov 20 should have quarantined for 14 days (until Dec 4).
Additionally, some representatives who recently attended House orientation were diagnosed with COVID and the Libertarians reportedly met indoors a few days before Organization Day, likely not wearing masks.
Representatives are screened by questionnaire upon arrival at UNH. Do we really think that people who deny science and do not wear masks would honestly answer the question as to whether they have had a recent exposure? Not likely.
Dick Hinch, the new Republican speaker, said, “We have no reason to believe that the folks who tested positive will attempt to attend” Organization Day. This is not sufficient. Those who tested positive should have still been in isolation.
Public health experts recently told people not to travel, to avoid getting together in groups of people from outside of their home, especially in large groups, and to wear masks.
In the midst of all this, the House planned to bring together over 400 people from all corners of the state (including many who refuse to wear masks) with known COVID cases and exposures, to meet for a few hours and then disseminate those representatives back home, along with their new viral hitchhiking friends. This violates CDC guidelines, which rank this type of gathering as the highest risk and endangers representatives, staff and our communities.
I chose to be sworn in remotely the next day.
Watching the live-stream Wednesday, I noted many representatives congregating closely together, some wearing masks not covering their noses. Representatives are a gregarious bunch, not prone to sitting alone quietly in chairs. About 50 attended without masks.
Organization Day should have been run remotely. The Democrats successfully held their caucus virtually, including voting for our leader, with over 150 people in attendance. Over the summer and fall, the House held committee meetings remotely, including voting, without difficulty.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled two weeks ago that we could meet remotely. If there had been will among the new leadership to respect the safety of the citizens of New Hampshire in terms of minimizing the spread of COVID, I think such a system could have been instituted.
We need to find solutions for legislating safely this year. The rest of our citizens are working hard to stay safe. The Legislature should not be above the law nor science.
This is not about personal fear of contracting COVID, nor about Republicans vs. Democrats. I point out Republicans because they are the ones in charge and disregarding public health. This is about respecting science and the public health of the people of New Hampshire.
The drafters of our state Constitution could not have foreseen the pandemic, nor the technology available today. They didn’t even know what a virus was. There are some people who feel we cannot make any changes in how we do business. I have to wonder where they tied up their horses when they came down for the House session.
Jerry Knirk is a Democratic state representative from Freedom.
